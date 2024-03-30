Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 30, 2024
10 Funny Instagram Captions For April Fools’ Day
Just swapped all the sugar in the house with salt. Happy April Fools’ Day!
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Decided to tell everyone I'm taking up professional unicorn wrangling. Happy April Fools’!
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Announcing my new career as a professional procrastinator. Happy April Fools’ Day, or maybe not…
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Just convinced my friend that the moon is made of cheese. Mission accomplished
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Attempting to set a world record for most consecutive hours spent watching cat videos. Wish me luck!
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Just rearranged all the keys on my friend's keyboard. Let the chaos begin!
#6
Image Source: Pexels
So I accidentally wore my slippers to work today. April Fools’? Nope, just my everyday mood
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Tried to make a gourmet meal... ended up burning water. Chef skills on fire, literally!
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Just convinced my mom that I'm joining the circus as a professional juggler. She’s still not sure if I’m kidding
Decided to switch to a diet of only marshmallows and chocolate. Happy April Fools’!
#10
Image Source: Pexels
