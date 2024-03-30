Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 30, 2024

10 Funny Instagram Captions For April Fools’ Day

Just swapped all the sugar in the house with salt. Happy April Fools’ Day!

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Decided to tell everyone I'm taking up professional unicorn wrangling. Happy April Fools’!

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Announcing my new career as a professional procrastinator. Happy April Fools’ Day, or maybe not…

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Just convinced my friend that the moon is made of cheese. Mission accomplished

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Attempting to set a world record for most consecutive hours spent watching cat videos. Wish me luck!

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Just rearranged all the keys on my friend's keyboard. Let the chaos begin!

#6

Image Source: Pexels

So I accidentally wore my slippers to work today. April Fools’? Nope, just my everyday mood

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Tried to make a gourmet meal... ended up burning water. Chef skills on fire, literally!

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Just convinced my mom that I'm joining the circus as a professional juggler. She’s still not sure if I’m kidding

Decided to switch to a diet of only marshmallows and chocolate. Happy April Fools’!

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here