10 funny jokes to impress your partner

What did the magnet say to the fridge? You’re attractive

What did one raspberry say to the other? I love you berry much

Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back 

If you were a phone from Apple, then you would be called i Gorgeous

Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got fine written all over you 

I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?

Are you going to kiss me or do I have to lie to my diary?

Now, what’s on the menu? Me-n-u

Can I take a picture of you so Santa knows what I want for Christmas?

I know you’re busy today, but can you add me to your to-do list? 

