Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
may 09, 2024
10 funny jokes to impress your partner
What did the magnet say to the fridge? You’re attractive
#1
What did one raspberry say to the other? I love you berry much
#2
Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back
#3
If you were a phone from Apple, then you would be called i Gorgeous
#4
Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got fine written all over you
#5
I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?
#6
Are you going to kiss me or do I have to lie to my diary?
#7
Now, what’s on the menu? Me-n-u
#8
Can I take a picture of you so Santa knows what I want for Christmas?
#9
I know you’re busy today, but can you add me to your to-do list?
#10
