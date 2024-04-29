Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 29, 2024

10 Funny Monday Quotes 

I'm not ready for Monday, Can I have another Sunday? 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I heard about history repeating itself but this Monday thing has got to stop

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Monday is like the person who showed up to a party uninvited. Like you’ll allow it, but honestly… How rude!

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Does running away from Mondays count as cardio?

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Dear Monday, I want to break up. I’m seeing Tuesday and dreaming about Friday. Sincerely, It’s not me, it’s you

#5

Image Source: Pexels

It’s Monday again? I wasn’t even finished with my Saturday yet

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I swear it was just Friday, like 5 minutes ago

#7

Image Source: Pexels

After Monday and Tuesday, even the calendar says, WTF!

#8

Image Source: Pexels

No one hates Mondays. I’m no one

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Mondays should be optional

#10

Image Source: Pexels

