Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 29, 2024
10 Funny Monday Quotes
I'm not ready for Monday, Can I have another Sunday?
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I heard about history repeating itself but this Monday thing has got to stop
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Monday is like the person who showed up to a party uninvited. Like you’ll allow it, but honestly… How rude!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Does running away from Mondays count as cardio?
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Dear Monday, I want to break up. I’m seeing Tuesday and dreaming about Friday. Sincerely, It’s not me, it’s you
#5
Image Source: Pexels
It’s Monday again? I wasn’t even finished with my Saturday yet
Image Source: Pexels
#6
I swear it was just Friday, like 5 minutes ago
#7
Image Source: Pexels
After Monday and Tuesday, even the calendar says, WTF!
#8
Image Source: Pexels
No one hates Mondays. I’m no one
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Mondays should be optional
#10
Image Source: Pexels
