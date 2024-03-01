Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 01, 2024
10 funny myths we heard in our childhood
If you swallow chewing gum it will stick in your stomach
#1
Eating fruit seeds will grow a tree in your stomach
#2
Santa clause will give you a gift if you are a good girl or boy
#3
Drinking too much tea will make your skin tone dark
#4
If you cross anyone’s body while they are lying they’ll stop growing
#5
Sitting too close to the TV will make you go blind
#6
If you shave your hair it will grow thicker and darker
#7
Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis
#8
#9
Don’t swear while lying, it will make people die
If you have a neat handwriting, then you are an intelligent student
#10
