Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

10 funny myths we heard in our childhood

If you swallow chewing gum it will stick in your stomach

Eating fruit seeds will grow a tree in your stomach

Santa clause will give you a gift if you are a good girl or boy

Drinking too much tea will make your skin tone dark

If you cross anyone’s body while they are lying they’ll stop growing

Sitting too close to the TV will make you go blind

If you shave your hair it will grow thicker and darker

Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis

Don’t swear while lying, it will make people die

If you have a neat handwriting, then you are an intelligent student

