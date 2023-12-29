Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 29, 2023

10 funny retirement quotes

There are some who start their retirement long before they stop working. - Robert Half 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing. - Oliver Wendell Holmes

#2

Image Source: Pexels

When a man retires, his wife gets twice the husband but only half the income. - Chi Chi Rodriguez

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. - Mark Twain

#4

Image Source: Pexels

When men reach their sixties and retire, they go to pieces. Women go right to cooking. - Gail Sheehy

Image Source: Pexels

#5

The best part about retirement is that you don’t have to worry about getting a promotion. - Unknown

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t let aging get you down. It’s too hard to get back up. - John Wagner

 #7

Image Source: Pexels

Retirement: It’s not just a job, it’s a do-it-yourself project. - Betty Sullivan 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

He who laughs last at the boss's jokes probably isn't far from retirement. - Unknown

I think that retirement is the first step towards the grave. - Hugh Hefner

#10

Image Source: Pexels

