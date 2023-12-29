Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 29, 2023
10 funny retirement quotes
There are some who start their retirement long before they stop working. - Robert Half
#1
Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing. - Oliver Wendell Holmes
#2
When a man retires, his wife gets twice the husband but only half the income. - Chi Chi Rodriguez
#3
Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter. - Mark Twain
#4
When men reach their sixties and retire, they go to pieces. Women go right to cooking. - Gail Sheehy
#5
The best part about retirement is that you don’t have to worry about getting a promotion. - Unknown
#6
Don’t let aging get you down. It’s too hard to get back up. - John Wagner
#7
Retirement: It’s not just a job, it’s a do-it-yourself project. - Betty Sullivan
#8
#9
He who laughs last at the boss's jokes probably isn't far from retirement. - Unknown
I think that retirement is the first step towards the grave. - Hugh Hefner
#10
