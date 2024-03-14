Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 14, 2024

10 Funny Riddles to Solve

A clock

What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?

Image Source: Freepik

To the dock

Where would you take a sick boat?

Image Source: Freepik

A cereal killer

What kind of murderer is full of fiber?

Image Source: Freepik

On a buzz

How does a bee get to school?

Image Source: Freepik

He wanted to find his friend, Pooh!

Image Source: Freepik

Why did the Tigger go to the bathroom?

Popcorn

I make the sound when I’m changing and goes bigger and lighter, Who am I?

Image Source: Freepik

Hip Hop

What kind of music does a Rabbit like to listen to?

Image Source: Freepik

A bottle

Who has a neck but no head and wears a cap? Guess the name

Image Source: Freepik

What do you call a room with no room or doors?

Image Source: Freepik

A mushroom

A milk truck

I give milk and have a horn but I am not a cow, then who am I?

Image Source: Freepik

