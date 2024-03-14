Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 14, 2024
10 Funny Riddles to Solve
A clock
What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?
Image Source: Freepik
To the dock
Where would you take a sick boat?
Image Source: Freepik
A cereal killer
What kind of murderer is full of fiber?
Image Source: Freepik
On a buzz
How does a bee get to school?
Image Source: Freepik
He wanted to find his friend, Pooh!
Image Source: Freepik
Why did the Tigger go to the bathroom?
Popcorn
I make the sound when I’m changing and goes bigger and lighter, Who am I?
Image Source: Freepik
Hip Hop
What kind of music does a Rabbit like to listen to?
Image Source: Freepik
A bottle
Who has a neck but no head and wears a cap? Guess the name
Image Source: Freepik
What do you call a room with no room or doors?
Image Source: Freepik
A mushroom
A milk truck
I give milk and have a horn but I am not a cow, then who am I?
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.