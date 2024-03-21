Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 Funny Sibling Captions for Photos

People say my brother and I look alike. When it's a compliment, he looks like me. When it's not, I look like him

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Annoying you is my favorite hobby

#2

Image Source: Pexels

The real miracle is that we're all smiling!

#3

Image Source: Pexels

The chocolate smacked face of my infant brother is my fondest memory

#4

Image Source: Pexels

The original and the remix

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Sisters are natural tattoo makers in the world

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Is it brother-sister day today? No…..ok then let’s resume our fight

#7

Image Source: Pexels

My siblings are apes, minus the tails

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

You better watch out, I got a brother at home

In our home, every disagreement is a potential viral TikTok 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

