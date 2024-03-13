Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 Funny sibling quotes
“I know it’s a cliché, but the whole family is just whacked. I mean, we’re all out of our minds. They’re the funniest, most eccentric bizarre people I’ve ever met, my siblings”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“We may look old and wise to the outside world, but to each other, we are still in junior school”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“I learned many life lessons from watching my sister make mistakes”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Sibling rivalry was, and still is to this day, rampant in the family. We were all competing for our parents’ undivided attention”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“Admit it: we always eat and drink slower than our brother or sister so that we can tease them at the end when we’re the only one with any left”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together”
“It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
