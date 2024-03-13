Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 13, 2024

10 Funny sibling quotes

“I know it’s a cliché, but the whole family is just whacked. I mean, we’re all out of our minds. They’re the funniest, most eccentric bizarre people I’ve ever met, my siblings”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“We may look old and wise to the outside world, but to each other, we are still in junior school”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“I learned many life lessons from watching my sister make mistakes”

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“Sibling rivalry was, and still is to this day, rampant in the family. We were all competing for our parents’ undivided attention”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“Admit it: we always eat and drink slower than our brother or sister so that we can tease them at the end when we’re the only one with any left”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together”

“It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

