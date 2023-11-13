Heading 3
10 Funny Travel Quotes for Instagram
A journey is like marriage. The certain way to be wrong is to think you control it
#1
Image Source: Pexels
There is nothing safer than flying, it’s crashing that is dangerous
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I told the doctor I broke my leg in two places. He told me to quit going to those places
#3
Image Source: Pexels
I have a love-hate relationship with airports. Love the excitement, but hate the security
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I need Vitamin Sea
#5
Image Source: Pexels
I need a vacation of 6 months. Twice a year!
#6
Image Source: Pexels
I have been to almost as many places as my luggage
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
It’s bad manners to keep a vacation waiting
There should be sympathy cards for having to go back to work after vacation
#9
Image Source: Pexels
At the end of the day.. I’d rather like to have a lot of stories to tell, than a full bank account
#10
Image Source: Pexels
