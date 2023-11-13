Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 13, 2023

10 Funny Travel Quotes for Instagram

A journey is like marriage. The certain way to be wrong is to think you control it

#1

There is nothing safer than flying, it’s crashing that is dangerous

#2

I told the doctor I broke my leg in two places. He told me to quit going to those places

#3

I have a love-hate relationship with airports. Love the excitement, but hate the security 

#4

I need Vitamin Sea

#5

I need a vacation of 6 months. Twice a year!

#6

I have been to almost as many places as my luggage

#7

#8

It’s bad manners to keep a vacation waiting

There should be sympathy cards for having to go back to work after vacation

#9

At the end of the day.. I’d rather like to have a lot of stories to tell, than a full bank account 

#10

