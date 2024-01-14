Heading 3
10 Funny work quotes
“I choose a lazy person to do a hard job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.”
"If you think your boss is stupid, remember: you wouldn't have a job if he was any smarter."
"Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit."
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
"Time is an illusion. Lunchtime is doubly so."
"People are still willing to do an honest day’s work. The problem is they want a week’s pay for it."
"The reward for good work is more work."
"My boss told me to start every presentation with a joke. The first slide was my paycheck."
"I've got all the money I'll ever need, if I die by four o'clock."
"A lot of people quit looking for work as soon as they find a job."
