Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 07, 2024

10 Fusion Oats Recipes To Try

Saute oats with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of vegetables, and then season with Indian spices for a great flavor

 Masala Oats Upma

Images: freepik

You can cook oats with lentils, vegetables, and for a nutritious twist on your traditional and classic khichdi recipe

Oats Khichdi

Images: freepik

Make a batter with oats, rice flour, and urad dal, ferment it overnight, and cook like regular dosas. Serve with chutney and sambar and devour this healthy meal

 Oats Dosa

Images: freepik

Replace flattened rice with oats in the traditional poha recipe and cook with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, peas, and peanuts for a healthy breakfast or snack

 Oats Poha

Images: freepik

Similar to oats dosa, you can combine oats with urad dal and rice to make idli batter, then steam in idli molds and serve with coconut chutney and sambar

Oats Idli

Images: freepik

Add dried fruits along with oats and jaggery to bind the ingredients to create this extremely nutritious and decadent energy bar 

Images: freepik

 Oats Energy Bar

Cook oats in milk with sugar, cardamom, and nuts until thick and creamy, and then serve warm or chilled as a delicious dessert

Oats Kheer

Images: freepik

 Mix oats with whole wheat flour, spices, and water to make a dough, and eat hot and crispy parathas!

 Oats Paratha

Images: freepik

Oats Uttapam

Images: freepik

Make a batter with oats, semolina, yogurt, and vegetables, and eat this delectable dish! 

 Layer cooked oats with vegetables, fried onions, and biryani masala to make this fusion recipe of the regal biryani

Oats Biryani

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here