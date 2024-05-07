Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 07, 2024
10 Fusion Oats Recipes To Try
Saute oats with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of vegetables, and then season with Indian spices for a great flavor
Masala Oats Upma
You can cook oats with lentils, vegetables, and for a nutritious twist on your traditional and classic khichdi recipe
Oats Khichdi
Make a batter with oats, rice flour, and urad dal, ferment it overnight, and cook like regular dosas. Serve with chutney and sambar and devour this healthy meal
Oats Dosa
Replace flattened rice with oats in the traditional poha recipe and cook with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, peas, and peanuts for a healthy breakfast or snack
Oats Poha
Similar to oats dosa, you can combine oats with urad dal and rice to make idli batter, then steam in idli molds and serve with coconut chutney and sambar
Oats Idli
Add dried fruits along with oats and jaggery to bind the ingredients to create this extremely nutritious and decadent energy bar
Oats Energy Bar
Cook oats in milk with sugar, cardamom, and nuts until thick and creamy, and then serve warm or chilled as a delicious dessert
Oats Kheer
Mix oats with whole wheat flour, spices, and water to make a dough, and eat hot and crispy parathas!
Oats Paratha
Oats Uttapam
Make a batter with oats, semolina, yogurt, and vegetables, and eat this delectable dish!
Layer cooked oats with vegetables, fried onions, and biryani masala to make this fusion recipe of the regal biryani
Oats Biryani
