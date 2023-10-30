Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

OCTOBER 30, 2023

10 Games to Play at a House Party 

A timeless classic, charades sparks creativity and laughter. Divide your guests into teams and have them act out movie titles, phrases, or famous personalities without speaking

Charades

This drawing and guessing game adds an artistic twist to your party. Provide whiteboards and markers, and let your guests unleash their inner artists

Pictionary

    A game that never gets old, truth or dare can be both entertaining and revealing. Prepare a list of fun and challenging dares and intriguing questions to get the party going

Truth or Dare

   Bring out the superstar in your guests with a karaoke session. Whether it's belting out classics or performing modern hits, it's bound to be a crowd-pleaser

Karaoke

   For a more competitive edge, set up a beer pong table and challenge your friends to a game of skill and coordination. Just remember to drink responsibly

Beer Pong

Set up a variety of classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, UNO, Jenga or Settlers of Catan to cater to different gaming preferences among your guests

Board Games

This physical game will have your guests in fits of laughter as they try to contort their bodies to match the color and body part combinations

Twister

   Test your friends' knowledge with a trivia quiz. You can choose a theme or opt for a general knowledge quiz, with prizes for the winners

Trivia Quiz

Set up a gaming console and let your friends battle it out in video game tournaments. Popular multiplayer games like Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. are sure to be a hit

Video Games

Organize a house-wide scavenger hunt with clues and riddles. Teams or individuals can compete to find hidden treasures or complete tasks, creating an engaging and adventurous experience

Scavenger Hunt

