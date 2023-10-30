Heading 3
OCTOBER 30, 2023
10 Games to Play at a House Party
A timeless classic, charades sparks creativity and laughter. Divide your guests into teams and have them act out movie titles, phrases, or famous personalities without speaking
Charades
This drawing and guessing game adds an artistic twist to your party. Provide whiteboards and markers, and let your guests unleash their inner artists
Pictionary
A game that never gets old, truth or dare can be both entertaining and revealing. Prepare a list of fun and challenging dares and intriguing questions to get the party going
Truth or Dare
Bring out the superstar in your guests with a karaoke session. Whether it's belting out classics or performing modern hits, it's bound to be a crowd-pleaser
Karaoke
For a more competitive edge, set up a beer pong table and challenge your friends to a game of skill and coordination. Just remember to drink responsibly
Beer Pong
Set up a variety of classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, UNO, Jenga or Settlers of Catan to cater to different gaming preferences among your guests
Board Games
This physical game will have your guests in fits of laughter as they try to contort their bodies to match the color and body part combinations
Twister
Test your friends' knowledge with a trivia quiz. You can choose a theme or opt for a general knowledge quiz, with prizes for the winners
Trivia Quiz
Set up a gaming console and let your friends battle it out in video game tournaments. Popular multiplayer games like Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. are sure to be a hit
Video Games
Organize a house-wide scavenger hunt with clues and riddles. Teams or individuals can compete to find hidden treasures or complete tasks, creating an engaging and adventurous experience
Scavenger Hunt
