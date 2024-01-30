Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
JANUARY 30, 2024
10 games to play with your kid
A classic game that promotes physical activity and enhances problem-solving skills
Hide and Seek
Image: Pexels
Great for teaching counting, taking turns, and strategic thinking
Board Games (e.g., Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders)
Image: Pexels
A fun way to improve listening skills and follow instructions while having a good time
Simon Says
Image: Pexels
Engage in age-appropriate puzzles to encourage cognitive development and patience
Puzzle Time
Image: Pexels
An energetic game that promotes social interaction and physical movement
Duck, Duck, Goose
Image: Pexels
Create a simple scavenger hunt at home or in the backyard to stimulate curiosity and observation skills
Scavenger Hunt
Image: Pexels
Foster creativity by making simple crafts or drawings together
DIY Arts and Crafts
Image: Pexels
Enhance coordination and have a blast with this classic musical game
Musical Chairs
Image: Pexels
Boost creativity and fine motor skills by constructing imaginative structures together
Building Blocks or LEGO Time
Image: Pexels
Take a nature walk, collect leaves or rocks, and discuss the wonders of the outdoors
Nature Exploration
Image: Pexels
