Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

JANUARY 30, 2024

10 games to play with your kid

 A classic game that promotes physical activity and enhances problem-solving skills

Hide and Seek

Image: Pexels

Great for teaching counting, taking turns, and strategic thinking

Board Games (e.g., Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders) 

Image: Pexels

A fun way to improve listening skills and follow instructions while having a good time

 Simon Says 

Image: Pexels

 Engage in age-appropriate puzzles to encourage cognitive development and patience

Puzzle Time

Image: Pexels

An energetic game that promotes social interaction and physical movement

Duck, Duck, Goose 

Image: Pexels

Create a simple scavenger hunt at home or in the backyard to stimulate curiosity and observation skills

Scavenger Hunt 

Image: Pexels

 Foster creativity by making simple crafts or drawings together

DIY Arts and Crafts

Image: Pexels

Enhance coordination and have a blast with this classic musical game

Musical Chairs 

Image: Pexels

 Boost creativity and fine motor skills by constructing imaginative structures together

Building Blocks or LEGO Time

Image: Pexels

Take a nature walk, collect leaves or rocks, and discuss the wonders of the outdoors

Nature Exploration 

Image: Pexels

