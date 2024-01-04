Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 04, 2024
10 Games to play with your puppy
When played correctly, tug of war can be a great bonding game for you and your fur baby
Tug-of-War
Image Source: Pexels
It’s common to use a ball or a stick when playing fetch. Use your pup’s favorite toys to play this game
Fetch with Toys
Image Source: Pexels
This game is pretty simple but fun to play
Chase the Toy
Image Source: Pexels
Dogs love Hide and Seek. However, you have to make it understand the game, and then there is no coming back
Hide And Seek
Image Source: Pexels
Challenge your dog’s wits with the cup game. Traditionally played with three shells and a pea, your dog will love uncovering a tasty prize when it wills
Image Source: Pexels
The Cup Game
A treasure hunt is similar to hide-and-seek, except you will hide a smelly treat (or toy) rather than yourself!
Treasure Hunt
Image Source: Pexels
Some fun games to play with your pup can also reinforce training. Stop and Go is a game that helps doggos practice their “come” and “stay” commands
Command Games
Image Source: Pexels
If you have little ones and furry ones in the family, playing in the sprinkler is a great way to keep everyone happy on a hot day
Sprinkler Fun
Image Source: Pexels
Agility Training
Image Source: Pexels
Agility training is a sport that involves dogs going through a series of obstacles, such as tunnels, jumps, and weave poles
You can also carry your puppy to a dog-friendly pool and play some water games
Water Games
Image Source: Pexels
