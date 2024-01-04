Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

January 04, 2024

10 Games to play with your puppy

When played correctly, tug of war can be a great bonding game for you and your fur baby

Tug-of-War

Image Source: Pexels

It’s common to use a ball or a stick when playing fetch. Use your pup’s favorite toys to play this game

Fetch with Toys

Image Source: Pexels

This game is pretty simple but fun to play

Chase the Toy

Image Source: Pexels

Dogs love Hide and Seek. However, you have to make it understand the game, and then there is no coming back 

Hide And Seek

Image Source: Pexels

Challenge your dog’s wits with the cup game. Traditionally played with three shells and a pea, your dog will love uncovering a tasty prize when it wills

Image Source: Pexels

The Cup Game

A treasure hunt is similar to hide-and-seek, except you will hide a smelly treat (or toy) rather than yourself! 

Treasure Hunt 

Image Source: Pexels

Some fun games to play with your pup can also reinforce training. Stop and Go is a game that helps doggos practice their “come” and “stay” commands

Command Games

Image Source: Pexels

If you have little ones and furry ones in the family, playing in the sprinkler is a great way to keep everyone happy on a hot day

Sprinkler Fun

Image Source: Pexels

Agility Training

Image Source: Pexels

Agility training is a sport that involves dogs going through a series of obstacles, such as tunnels, jumps, and weave poles 

You can also carry your puppy to a dog-friendly pool and play some water games

Water Games 

Image Source: Pexels

