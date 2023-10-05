Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 Gardening tips to follow

Select a spot with the appropriate amount of sunlight for the plants you want to grow

Plan Your Garden

Image Source: Pexels

Ensure your soil is well-drained, fertile, and rich in organic matter by adding compost or mulch

Prepare the Soil

Image Source: Pexels

Water plants early in the day to reduce evaporation, and water the base of the plants rather than the foliage

Proper Watering

Image Source: Pexels

Stay on top of garden maintenance tasks such as staking tall plants, providing support for vines, and repairing garden structure

Garden Maintenance

Image Source: Pexels

Regularly prune and deadhead to encourage new growth and maintain the health of your plants

Pruning and Deadheading

Image Source: Pexels

Monitor your garden for pests and diseases and take appropriate measures, such as using natural remedies or organic pesticides

Pest and Disease Control

Image Source: Pexels

Use organic or slow-release fertilizers according to the needs of your plants, avoiding over-fertilization

Fertilize Smartly

Image Source: Pexels

Be mindful of planting times, considering the specific needs of each plant and your local climate

Plant at the Right Time

Image Source: Pexels

Plant compatible species together to deter pests and encourage beneficial interactions

Companion Planting

Image Source: Pexels

Gardening is an ongoing learning experience. Don't be afraid to try new techniques and plants to see what works best in your garden

Learn and Experiment

Image Source: Pexels

