Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 Gardening tips to follow
Select a spot with the appropriate amount of sunlight for the plants you want to grow
Plan Your Garden
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure your soil is well-drained, fertile, and rich in organic matter by adding compost or mulch
Prepare the Soil
Image Source: Pexels
Water plants early in the day to reduce evaporation, and water the base of the plants rather than the foliage
Proper Watering
Image Source: Pexels
Stay on top of garden maintenance tasks such as staking tall plants, providing support for vines, and repairing garden structure
Garden Maintenance
Image Source: Pexels
Regularly prune and deadhead to encourage new growth and maintain the health of your plants
Pruning and Deadheading
Image Source: Pexels
Monitor your garden for pests and diseases and take appropriate measures, such as using natural remedies or organic pesticides
Pest and Disease Control
Image Source: Pexels
Use organic or slow-release fertilizers according to the needs of your plants, avoiding over-fertilization
Fertilize Smartly
Image Source: Pexels
Be mindful of planting times, considering the specific needs of each plant and your local climate
Plant at the Right Time
Image Source: Pexels
Plant compatible species together to deter pests and encourage beneficial interactions
Companion Planting
Image Source: Pexels
Gardening is an ongoing learning experience. Don't be afraid to try new techniques and plants to see what works best in your garden
Learn and Experiment
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.