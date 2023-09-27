Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
SETEMBER 27, 2023
10 Gemini celebrities ft. Bollywood
Born on May 25, the RRKPK director is known for being exceptionally outgoing and cheerful reflecting his Gemini traits
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar's Instagram
The Fashionista who celebrates her birthday on June 9 is confident and enthusiastic at the same time little impulsive which makes her an ideal Gemini
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
The Dhadkan star rings her birthday on June 9. From her spirited and extroverted nature, it isn't hard to determine she is a Gemini
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Born on June 16, The Disco Dancer of Bollywood has a flexible and joyful nature. Yet his energetic side is quite evident from his amazing moves, showing his true Gemini traits
Mithun Chakraborty
Image: Dishani Chakraborty's Instagram
Sonakshi Singha
Image: Sonakshi Singha's Instagram
The Dabaang star who cuts her birthday cake on June 2 comes across as highly enthusiastic and self-assured yet can be quite spontaneous sometimes which perfectly aligns with her Gemini traits
Paresh Rawal
Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
The Hera Pheri star was born on May 30. The actor’s zestful and joyous side makes his Gemini traits shine
Dimple Kapadia
Image: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram
The Bobby actress who gets a slice of her birthday cake on June 8, has an immensely bright and vibrant personality, complementing her Gemini traits
The Television queen blows candles on June 7. Her Gemini qualities are quite noticeable in her intellect and charm
Ekta Kapoor
Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram
The Singham star who celebrates her birthday on June 19 impresses everyone with her charming and lively nature which are common among Geminis
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
The Gadar star who celebrates her birthday on June 9, always shows a hasty nature at the same time has an extremely diligent and cheerful side, making her Gemini traits stand out
Ameesha Patel
Image: Ameesha Patel's Instagram
