SETEMBER 27, 2023

10 Gemini celebrities ft. Bollywood

Born on May 25, the RRKPK director is known for being exceptionally outgoing and cheerful reflecting his Gemini traits

Karan Johar 

Image: Karan Johar's Instagram

The Fashionista who celebrates her birthday on June 9 is confident and enthusiastic at the same time little impulsive which makes her an ideal Gemini 

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

The Dhadkan star rings her birthday on June 9. From her spirited and extroverted nature, it isn't hard to determine she is a Gemini 

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Shilpa Shetty 

Born on June 16, The Disco Dancer of Bollywood has a flexible and joyful nature. Yet his energetic side is quite evident from his amazing moves, showing his true Gemini traits

Mithun Chakraborty

Image: Dishani Chakraborty's Instagram

Sonakshi Singha 

Image: Sonakshi Singha's Instagram

The Dabaang star who cuts her birthday cake on June 2 comes across as highly enthusiastic and self-assured yet can be quite spontaneous sometimes which perfectly aligns with her Gemini traits

Paresh Rawal

Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram 

The Hera Pheri star was born on May 30. The actor’s zestful and joyous side makes his Gemini traits shine

Dimple Kapadia

Image: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

The Bobby actress who gets a slice of her birthday cake on June 8, has an immensely bright and vibrant personality, complementing her Gemini traits

The Television queen blows candles on June 7. Her Gemini qualities are quite noticeable in her intellect and charm

Ekta Kapoor 

Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

The Singham star who celebrates her birthday on June 19 impresses everyone with her charming and lively nature which are common among Geminis

Kajal Aggarwal

Image:  Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

The Gadar star who celebrates her birthday on June 9, always shows a hasty nature at the same time has an extremely diligent and cheerful side, making her Gemini traits stand out

Ameesha Patel 

Image: Ameesha Patel's Instagram

