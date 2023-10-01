Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

10 Gemini celebrities ft. Hollywood

The Maleficent star who celebrates her birthday on June 4 is widely recognized for her intellect and charm, making her Gemini traits shine

Angelina Jolie 

Image: Angelina Jolie's Instagram

Born on June 20, the Moulin Rouge star is known to be highly determined and cheerful, complementing her Gemini traits

Nicole Kidman 

Image:  Nicole Kidman's Instagram

The Heartless rapper celebrates his birthday on June 8. His nosy and impulsive attitude isn't hidden from anyone which can come from his Gemini side

Kanye West

Image: Getty

The Spider-Man star who blows candles on June 1, comes across as incredibly cheerful and spirited which perfectly aligns with his Gemini traits

Tom Holland

Image:  Tom Holland's Instagram

The Black Swan star rings her birthday on June 9. Her intelligence and liveliness are evident in her every public appearance reflecting her Gemini traits

Natalie Portman

Image: Getty

The Citadel star cuts his birthday cake on June 18. The actor's Gemini qualities are quite noticeable from his highly energetic and competent personality 

Richard Madden

Image: Richard Madden's Instagram

The Blonde Bombshell, the iconic actress was born on June 1. Despite having a tragic life, her wit and charisma can be seen in her every film which might come from her Gemini side

Marilyn Monroe

Image: Getty

Born on June 13, the Marvel star shows his witty and vibrant nature everywhere he goes making him a true Gemini

Chris Evans

Image: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

The Game of Thrones fame who celebrates his birthday on June 11 is known for his bright and enthusiastic personality reflecting his Gemini traits

Peter Dinklage

Image: Game Of Thrones's Instagram

The Pirates of the Caribbean star who gets a slice of his birthday cake on June 9 is sturdy and active yet can be quite spontaneous sometimes which makes him an ideal Gemini 

Johnny Depp

Image: Johnny Depp's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here