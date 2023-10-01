Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
october 01, 2023
10 Gemini celebrities ft. Hollywood
The Maleficent star who celebrates her birthday on June 4 is widely recognized for her intellect and charm, making her Gemini traits shine
Angelina Jolie
Image: Angelina Jolie's Instagram
Born on June 20, the Moulin Rouge star is known to be highly determined and cheerful, complementing her Gemini traits
Nicole Kidman
Image: Nicole Kidman's Instagram
The Heartless rapper celebrates his birthday on June 8. His nosy and impulsive attitude isn't hidden from anyone which can come from his Gemini side
Kanye West
Image: Getty
The Spider-Man star who blows candles on June 1, comes across as incredibly cheerful and spirited which perfectly aligns with his Gemini traits
Tom Holland
Image: Tom Holland's Instagram
The Black Swan star rings her birthday on June 9. Her intelligence and liveliness are evident in her every public appearance reflecting her Gemini traits
Natalie Portman
Image: Getty
The Citadel star cuts his birthday cake on June 18. The actor's Gemini qualities are quite noticeable from his highly energetic and competent personality
Richard Madden
Image: Richard Madden's Instagram
The Blonde Bombshell, the iconic actress was born on June 1. Despite having a tragic life, her wit and charisma can be seen in her every film which might come from her Gemini side
Marilyn Monroe
Image: Getty
Born on June 13, the Marvel star shows his witty and vibrant nature everywhere he goes making him a true Gemini
Chris Evans
Image: Chris Hemsworth's Instagram
The Game of Thrones fame who celebrates his birthday on June 11 is known for his bright and enthusiastic personality reflecting his Gemini traits
Peter Dinklage
Image: Game Of Thrones's Instagram
The Pirates of the Caribbean star who gets a slice of his birthday cake on June 9 is sturdy and active yet can be quite spontaneous sometimes which makes him an ideal Gemini
Johnny Depp
Image: Johnny Depp's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.