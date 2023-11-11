Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

10 gift ideas for this Diwali

Satisfy any sweet tooth with a box of delicious Indian treats. You can gift them sweets like Soan Papdi, Mawa Peda, Mysore Pak or Kaju Katli

Sweets

Image Source: Pexels 

Send them everything they need to light up their Diwali, complete with pretty lights, a henna-painted holder, a bag of nuts for snacking and more

A Gift Box

Image Source: Pexels 

Help your favorite chai drinker explore new options. A Chai box contains a variety of teas from different regions

Chai Box

Image Source: Pexels 

You can give them a personalized necklace engraved with their name. They would definitely love it

Name Necklace

Image Source: Pexels 

A colorful rangoli-shaped puzzle is as festive as it is ideal for occupying little hands while the adults cook, clean or linger over a cup of chai

Rangoli Puzzle

Image Source: Pexels 

You can't go wrong with a candle that smells like the Earth after a good, soaking rain. It comes in varied flavors 

Jar Candle

Image Source: Pexels 

Whenever one person lights up their half of this beautiful pair of lamps, the other one turns on too

Friendship Lamps

Image Source: Pexels 

A Ganesha Statue

Image Source: Pexels 

You can also gift a statue of Shri Ganesha to your loved ones, they will definitely gonna love it

You can even think of some personalized thing like a T-Shirt or a photo frame

Personalized

Image Source: Pexels 

Your loved ones will love to see if you express your feelings and thoughts by writing them a letter of wishes 

A Letter of Wishes

Image Source: Pexels 

