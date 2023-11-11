Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
10 gift ideas for this Diwali
Satisfy any sweet tooth with a box of delicious Indian treats. You can gift them sweets like Soan Papdi, Mawa Peda, Mysore Pak or Kaju Katli
Sweets
Image Source: Pexels
Send them everything they need to light up their Diwali, complete with pretty lights, a henna-painted holder, a bag of nuts for snacking and more
A Gift Box
Image Source: Pexels
Help your favorite chai drinker explore new options. A Chai box contains a variety of teas from different regions
Chai Box
Image Source: Pexels
You can give them a personalized necklace engraved with their name. They would definitely love it
Name Necklace
Image Source: Pexels
A colorful rangoli-shaped puzzle is as festive as it is ideal for occupying little hands while the adults cook, clean or linger over a cup of chai
Rangoli Puzzle
Image Source: Pexels
You can't go wrong with a candle that smells like the Earth after a good, soaking rain. It comes in varied flavors
Jar Candle
Image Source: Pexels
Whenever one person lights up their half of this beautiful pair of lamps, the other one turns on too
Friendship Lamps
Image Source: Pexels
A Ganesha Statue
Image Source: Pexels
You can also gift a statue of Shri Ganesha to your loved ones, they will definitely gonna love it
You can even think of some personalized thing like a T-Shirt or a photo frame
Personalized
Image Source: Pexels
Your loved ones will love to see if you express your feelings and thoughts by writing them a letter of wishes
A Letter of Wishes
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.