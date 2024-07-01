Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JULY 01, 2024

10 girlish things that melt men’s heart


When you run at him for a hug, leaving him clueless

#1

Image: Freepik

When your knees touch with him, creating a warm and intimate connection

Image: Freepik

#2

Telling him you miss him, reassuring his place in the heart

Image: Freepik

#3

When you don’t have a lot of male friends 

#4

Image: Freepik

You like to gossip about others, making him feel included

#5

Image: Freepik

When you understand them and work with them to achieve their goals

#6

Image: Freepik

Wearing what he likes makes him feel valued and appreciated

#7

Image: Freepik

You write Good Morning and Good Night messages, showing he is always in your mind

#8

Image: Freepik

You cuddle and hug him around his neck, which helps him be relaxed

#9

Image: Freepik

#10

Image: Freepik

You prefer holding hands under the table, sneaking from everyone around you

