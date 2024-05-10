Heading 3
MAY 10, 2024
10 GI-Tagged Indian Mithais
Golden, crunchy bites glistening with a sweet crust - a taste of
Silao Khaja
Often described as boondi's miniature cousin, it was born in West Bengal's Burdwan
Mihi dana
This creamy delicacy from Karnataka's Dharwad is made with the uniquely flavored milk of local buffaloes
Dharwad Peda
The queen of Goan desserts, this is a multi-layered culinary masterpiece
Bebinca
A creamy, melt-in-your-mouth temple prasadam made by Rajputs in Tamil Nadu since 1921
Srivilliputtur Palkova
Goa's traditional festive sweet treat, also known as kadyo bodyo, is flavored with local ginger
Goan Khaje
This delicate dessert has been offered in Lord Jagannath's bhog for centuries
Odisha Rasagolla
This winter delight from Bengal is the perfect amalgamation of nolen gur and kanakchur khoi
Joynagar Moa
Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai
This traditional candy from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin is made using local peanuts and special 'vellam' (jaggery)
Tirupati Laddu also known as SriVari Laddu is entirely prepared using pure cow ghee
Tirupati Laddu
