Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 GI-Tagged Indian Mithais

Golden, crunchy bites glistening with a sweet crust - a taste of 

Silao Khaja

Images: freepik

Often described as boondi's miniature cousin, it was born in West Bengal's Burdwan

Mihi dana

Images: freepik

This creamy delicacy from Karnataka's Dharwad is made with the uniquely flavored milk of local buffaloes

Dharwad Peda

Images: freepik

The queen of Goan desserts, this is a multi-layered culinary masterpiece

Bebinca

Images: freepik

A creamy, melt-in-your-mouth temple prasadam made by Rajputs in Tamil Nadu since 1921

Srivilliputtur Palkova

Images: freepik

Goa's traditional festive sweet treat, also known as kadyo bodyo, is flavored with local ginger

Image: Lovebytes Instagram 

Goan Khaje

This delicate dessert has been offered in Lord Jagannath's bhog for centuries

Odisha Rasagolla

Image: Jyoti Behera Instagram 

This winter delight from Bengal is the perfect amalgamation of nolen gur and kanakchur khoi

Joynagar Moa

Images: freepik

Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai

Image: Tredy foods Instagram 

This traditional candy from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin is made using local peanuts and special 'vellam' (jaggery)

Tirupati Laddu also known as SriVari Laddu is entirely prepared using pure cow ghee 

Tirupati Laddu 

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here