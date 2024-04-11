Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 11, 2024
10 Go with the flow quotes
“Go with the flow, you can’t control the whole sea the only thing you can control is your ship”
“When you let go of control and just go with the flow, it’s amazing how things work out in your favor”
“Sometimes the best way to get through life is to go with the flow”
“Go with the flow, but know what you’re doing”
“Go with the flow. The current will lead you to where you need to be”
“Go with the flow, and you’ll find yourself in a much better place”
“I want to live my life without any regrets. That’s why I do whatever I want to do”
“Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like”
“Flow with whatever may happen and let your mind be free”
“Those who flow as life flows know they need no other force”
