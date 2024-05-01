Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 01, 2024
10 Goa Shopping markets for shopaholics
This is one of the famous shopping places in Goa. It is set up every Wednesday to sell wooden crafts, handicrafts, jewelry, wall hangings, and much more
Anjuna Flea Market
Experience the real flavors at Panaji Market known for spices, fruits, vegetables, pickles, cashew nuts, port wine, and curry pastes
Panaji Market
Baga Market
Visit this market to find some fascinating men's and women's jewelry and accessories, with handicrafts, clothes, goodies, etc
This amazing shopping spot in Arpora has a unique collection of bags, accessories, paintings, jewelry, clothes, shoes, and many more things to explore
Saturday night market
This market is crowded all week selling fruits and vegetables, but on Friday they step out to sell products like pottery, seafood, handicrafts, and spices
Mapusa Friday Market
Get a memorable shopping experience at this market, which has the perfect blend of old stalls and large malls
Panjim Municipal Market
This market is truly a shopping paradise, with some trending beachwear, clothes, handicrafts, leather products, jewelry, metal crafts, etc
Calangute market square
Margao Municipal market
This market is rich in spices like Cinnamon, Cardamom, etc that are usually used in Goan cuisine
Ashwem beach market
Plan a visit to this market, as they’re known for their exclusive collection of designed clothes bags, shoes, and bohemian jewelry
Also known as Gandhi Market, is a place that sells various luxury and essential items like spices, soaps, cosmetics, shoes, and accessories
MMC Market
