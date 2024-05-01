Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

10 Goa Shopping markets for shopaholics

This is one of the famous shopping places in Goa. It is set up every Wednesday to sell wooden crafts, handicrafts, jewelry, wall hangings, and much more

Anjuna Flea Market

Experience the real flavors at Panaji Market known for spices, fruits, vegetables, pickles, cashew nuts, port wine, and curry pastes

Panaji Market

Baga Market

Visit this market to find some fascinating men's and women's jewelry and accessories, with handicrafts, clothes, goodies, etc

This amazing shopping spot in Arpora has a unique collection of bags, accessories, paintings, jewelry, clothes, shoes, and many more things to explore

Saturday night market

This market is crowded all week selling fruits and vegetables, but on Friday they step out to sell products like pottery, seafood, handicrafts, and spices

Mapusa Friday Market

Get a memorable shopping experience at this market, which has the perfect blend of old stalls and large malls

Panjim Municipal Market

This market is truly a shopping paradise, with some trending beachwear, clothes, handicrafts, leather products, jewelry, metal crafts, etc

Calangute market square

Margao Municipal market

This market is rich in spices like Cinnamon, Cardamom, etc that are usually used in Goan cuisine

Ashwem beach market

Plan a visit to this market, as they’re known for their exclusive collection of designed clothes bags, shoes, and bohemian jewelry

Also known as Gandhi Market, is a place that sells various luxury and essential items like spices, soaps, cosmetics, shoes, and accessories

MMC Market

