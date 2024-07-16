Heading 3
10 goan snacks to pair with tea
Dense and delicious, this is the perfect tea-time accompaniment, especially if you're a dip-everything-in-your-chai sort of person
BAATH
Image: Freepik
Traditional Goan coconut cookies that are soft, chewy, and incredibly flavorful
BOLINHAS
Image: Freepik
Also called Rissois de Camarão, these are small, crescent-shaped pastries filled with a creamy prawn mixture
PRAWN RISSOIS
Image: Freepik
Pohe is a common Maharashtrian breakfast and snack, but add some coconut to it and you've got yourself a Goan variation
POHE WITH COCONUT
Image: Freepik
A traditional Goan breakfast made with onions and rice flour, this can also be had as a snack in between meals
ONION BHAKRI
Image: Freepik
A Goan sweet snack made with rice flour dough stuffed with grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, wrapped in turmeric leaves, and steamed
Image: Freepik
PATOLEO
The Goan version is typically smaller and filled with a spiced mixture of minced meat, onions, and green peas
GOAN SAMOSA
Image: Freepik
These crispy snacks are made from fresh prawns, finely ground and mixed with a blend of rice flour and spices
PRAWN CRACKERS
Image: Freepik
Spicy Goan sausage served in a soft bread roll
CHORIZO PAO
Image: Freepik
These fried dough curls coated in sugar syrup are a must-try
Kulkuls
Image: Freepik
