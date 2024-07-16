Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

10 goan snacks to pair with tea 

Dense and delicious, this is the perfect tea-time accompaniment, especially if you're a dip-everything-in-your-chai sort of person

BAATH

Image: Freepik

Traditional Goan coconut cookies that are soft, chewy, and incredibly flavorful

BOLINHAS

Image: Freepik

Also called Rissois de Camarão, these are small, crescent-shaped pastries filled with a creamy prawn mixture

PRAWN RISSOIS

Image: Freepik

Pohe is a common Maharashtrian breakfast and snack, but add some coconut to it and you've got yourself a Goan variation

POHE WITH COCONUT

Image: Freepik

A traditional Goan breakfast made with onions and rice flour, this can also be had as a snack in between meals

ONION BHAKRI

Image: Freepik

A Goan sweet snack made with rice flour dough stuffed with grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, wrapped in turmeric leaves, and steamed

Image: Freepik

PATOLEO

The Goan version is typically smaller and filled with a spiced mixture of minced meat, onions, and green peas

GOAN SAMOSA

Image: Freepik

These crispy snacks are made from fresh prawns, finely ground and mixed with a blend of rice flour and spices

PRAWN CRACKERS

Image: Freepik

Spicy Goan sausage served in a soft bread roll

CHORIZO PAO

Image: Freepik

These fried dough curls coated in sugar syrup are a must-try

Kulkuls 

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here