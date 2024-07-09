Heading 3
10 golden things you learn with age
Your friends, no matter how close, will disappear with time
The most important relationship in this entire world is the one you have with yourself
Nobody cares about your hard work; they just look at the result
Heartbreak and failures are part of life
There's no place like home
Family and money matter the most
Wasting time in regret and crying won't fetch you results
Whatever you want today won't matter to you tomorrow
Childhood is the golden time
Your decisions define your life, not fate
