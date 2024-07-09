Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 09, 2024

10 golden things you learn with age

Your friends, no matter how close, will disappear with time

#1

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

The most important relationship in this entire world is the one you have with yourself

#2

Image: Reem Sameer Instagram 

Nobody cares about your hard work; they just look at the result

#3

Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram 

Heartbreak and failures are part of life

#4

Image: Jasmine Bhasin Instagram 

There's no place like home

#5

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram 

Family and money matter the most

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

#6

Wasting time in regret and crying won't fetch you results

#7

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Whatever you want today won't matter to you tomorrow

#8

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram 

Childhood is the golden time

#9

Image: Nidhi Shah Instagram 

Your decisions define your life, not fate

#10

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here