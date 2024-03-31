Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 31, 2024
10 Good morning texts to brighten his day
The best feeling in the world is knowing that you are mine, and I am yours. Every morning, that's enough for me to have a great day. Good morning, my darling!
#1
A pleasant morning is one spent with you. I can’t wake up next to you today, but I hope you have a wonderful morning. Good morning Sugar!
#2
Good morning, my prince charming!
#3
I spent the whole night dreaming of you, and I'll spend the whole day thinking of you. Sending you virtual kisses on this lovely morning. Don't worry, you'll get some real ones later on!
#4
This message is to remind you that you mean the world to me. Get up and shine, baby
#5
Good morning, my love. I hope your day is as wonderful as my life has been after meeting you!
#6
I can’t get last night’s kiss off my mind. Good morning, babe!
#7
Good morning my hottie! Can’t wait to set my eyes on you again tonight
#8
#9
Do me a favor – stand in front of the mirror and say good morning to the sexiest man alive!
Hey, hey, hey. Good morning to my #1 man. Hope your morning coffee is as hot as you are!
#10
