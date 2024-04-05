Heading 3
april 05, 2024
10 Gooseberry (Amla) dishes to Try
Boiled Amla grinded with spices and lemon juice to create a tangy dip; this will add an oomph factor to your regular meals
Chutney
Yes! You heard it right! A sweet and sour treat; prepared for kids to devour this bitter but healthy berry in a sweet disguise
Candy
Chopped Amla pieces mixed with oil and spices will provide you with a burst of flavors
Pickle
Start your day with this healthy drink; often mixed with other vegetable juices to lessen the bitterness
Juice
Amla is boiled in a sugary syrup until it changes Color; this sweet delight can be consumed over a longer period of time
Murabba
Rice cooked in Indian gooseberry paste to give it a tangy and healthy twist
Rice
Boiled Amla pieces are added in whisked yogurt and garnished with cumin powder and Chaat masala; a tasty side dish often served with biryani and pulao
Raita
Blend boiled amla along with tomatoes and carrots to create a creamy paste and cook it slowly to create this nutritious dish
Soup
Similar to aloo bhaji; chopped amla pieces stir fried along with basic spices such as turmeric, salt and red chilli
Bhaji
These varied dishes clearly showcase that Amla is not only nutritious but also is versatile enough to create savory and sweet treats
