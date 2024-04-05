Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 05, 2024

10 Gooseberry (Amla) dishes to Try

Boiled Amla grinded with spices and lemon juice to create a tangy dip; this will add an oomph factor to your regular meals 

Chutney

Yes! You heard it right! A sweet and sour treat; prepared for kids to devour this bitter but healthy berry in a sweet disguise

Candy

Chopped Amla pieces mixed with oil and spices will provide you with a burst of flavors 

Pickle

Start your day with this healthy drink; often mixed with other vegetable juices to lessen the bitterness

Juice

Amla is boiled in a sugary syrup until it changes Color; this sweet delight can be consumed over a longer period of time 

Murabba

Rice cooked in Indian gooseberry paste to give it a tangy and healthy twist

Rice

Boiled Amla pieces are added in whisked yogurt and garnished with cumin powder and Chaat masala; a tasty side dish often served with biryani and pulao

Raita

Blend boiled amla along with tomatoes and carrots to create a creamy paste and cook it slowly to create this nutritious dish

Soup

Similar to aloo bhaji; chopped amla pieces stir fried along with basic spices such as turmeric, salt and red chilli 

Bhaji

These varied dishes clearly showcase that Amla is not only nutritious  but also is versatile enough to create savory and sweet treats 

