september 23, 2023

Lifestyle 

10 gorgeous beaches in South Korea

Busan's iconic, bustling shoreline with golden sands and a vibrant atmosphere.

Haeundae Beach - 

Image: Pexels

Peaceful beach in Gangneung, known for its pine tree-lined boardwalk.

Gyeongpo Beach - 

Image: Pexels 

Located in Busan, famous for its sunset views and spacious shores.

Dadaepo Beach 

Image: Pexels 

On Jeju Island, it offers unique black sand and volcanic rock formations.

Jungmun Saekdal Beach 

Image: Pexels

A serene beach near Sokcho, known for its picturesque views of Naksan Temple.

Naksan Beach 

Image: Pexels 

A quieter alternative in Busan, perfect for surfing and relaxation.

Songjeong Beach 

Image: Pexels

Famous for its seafood and a charming, traditional fishing village.

Image: Pexels

Donghae Mukho Port Beach 

Near Samcheok, renowned for its white sand and clear waters.

Image: Pexels 

Jangho Beach 

A captivating spot in Busan, famous for its sparkling lights at night.

Gwangalli Beach 

Image: Pexels

Offers the stunning "Moses Miracle" tidal phenomenon, with a vast tidal plain during low tide.

Muchangpo Beach 

Image: Pexels

