10 gorgeous beaches in South Korea
Busan's iconic, bustling shoreline with golden sands and a vibrant atmosphere.
Haeundae Beach -
Peaceful beach in Gangneung, known for its pine tree-lined boardwalk.
Gyeongpo Beach -
Located in Busan, famous for its sunset views and spacious shores.
Dadaepo Beach
On Jeju Island, it offers unique black sand and volcanic rock formations.
Jungmun Saekdal Beach
A serene beach near Sokcho, known for its picturesque views of Naksan Temple.
Naksan Beach
A quieter alternative in Busan, perfect for surfing and relaxation.
Songjeong Beach
Famous for its seafood and a charming, traditional fishing village.
Donghae Mukho Port Beach
Near Samcheok, renowned for its white sand and clear waters.
Jangho Beach
A captivating spot in Busan, famous for its sparkling lights at night.
Gwangalli Beach
Offers the stunning "Moses Miracle" tidal phenomenon, with a vast tidal plain during low tide.
Muchangpo Beach
