Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
10 Gorgeous Floral Hairstyle Ideas
Create a fairytale look with a lush floral crown. Perfect for weddings and festivals
Elegant Floral Crown
Image Source: Freepik
Elevate your braid game by weaving in delicate blooms for a touch of romance
Braided Updo with Flowers
Image Source: Freepik
Simple yet stunning, floral clips add a whimsical touch to any half-up hairstyle
Half-Up, Half-Down with Floral Clips
Image Source: Freepik
Add a splash of color to side-swept waves with strategically placed flowers
Side-Swept Waves with Floral Accents
Image Source: Freepik
A loose bun gains an ethereal vibe with a halo of tiny blooms. Ideal for garden parties
Image Source: Freepik
Loose Bun with a Floral Halo
Infuse your ponytail with charm using a floral ribbon for a playful yet elegant look
Ponytail with Floral Ribbon
Image Source: Freepik
Enhance the intricacy of a fishtail braid by weaving in blossoms for a bohemian flair
Floral Embellished Fishtail Braid
Image Source: Freepik
Turn a casual messy bun into a chic statement with delicate floral pins
Messy Bun with Floral Pins
Image Source: Freepik
Twisted Halo with Fresh Flowers
Image Source: Freepik
Combine twists and blooms for a sophisticated yet natural halo effect
Achieve a boho-chic vibe with a floral headband, perfect for music festivals and summer outings
Boho Chic Flower Headband
Image Source: Freepik
