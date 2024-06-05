Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

10 Gorgeous Floral Hairstyle Ideas

Create a fairytale look with a lush floral crown. Perfect for weddings and festivals

 Elegant Floral Crown

Image Source: Freepik

Elevate your braid game by weaving in delicate blooms for a touch of romance

Braided Updo with Flowers

Image Source: Freepik

Simple yet stunning, floral clips add a whimsical touch to any half-up hairstyle

 Half-Up, Half-Down with Floral Clips

Image Source: Freepik

Add a splash of color to side-swept waves with strategically placed flowers

 Side-Swept Waves with Floral Accents

Image Source: Freepik

A loose bun gains an ethereal vibe with a halo of tiny blooms. Ideal for garden parties

Image Source: Freepik

Loose Bun with a Floral Halo

Infuse your ponytail with charm using a floral ribbon for a playful yet elegant look

 Ponytail with Floral Ribbon

Image Source: Freepik

Enhance the intricacy of a fishtail braid by weaving in blossoms for a bohemian flair

 Floral Embellished Fishtail Braid

Image Source: Freepik

Turn a casual messy bun into a chic statement with delicate floral pins

Messy Bun with Floral Pins

Image Source: Freepik

 Twisted Halo with Fresh Flowers

Image Source: Freepik

Combine twists and blooms for a sophisticated yet natural halo effect

Achieve a boho-chic vibe with a floral headband, perfect for music festivals and summer outings

 Boho Chic Flower Headband

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here