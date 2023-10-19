Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

19 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Greatest rappers of all time

He is a Canadian rapper known for songs like Hotline Bling and One Dance

Drake

Image: Drake's Instagram

The American personality is often mentioned among the greatest rappers of all time. His well-known hits include Not Afraid, The Monster, and Rap of God

Eminem

Image: Eminem's Instagram 

He is one of the world's best-selling music artists and has won 24 Grammy Awards

Kanye West

Image: IMDb 

Often referred to as the Queen of Rap, her debut album, Pink Friday, topped the US Billboard 200 chart

Nicki Minaj 

Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Wayne's solo debut album, Tha Block Is Hot, was his solo breakthrough. He is regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation

Lil Wayne

Image: Lil Wayne l's Instagram 

Jay-Z, the American rapper, was named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe in 2023

Jay- Z

Video: Jay- Z's Instagram

Known for an album titled The Invasion of Privacy, she is referred to as one of the most successful female rappers. She also appears on Love & Hip Hop: New York

Cardi B

Video: Cardi B's Instagram

With 17 Grammy Awards under his name, he is widely known as King Kendrick. He has garnered critical acclaim for his signature cadences

Kendrick Lamar

Image: Kendrick Lamar's Twitter

He is an American rapper whose first major-label album Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released to critical and commercial acclaim

50 Cent

Image: 50 Cent's Instagram

He is the son of jazz musician Olu Dara. His debut album is considered to be one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time

Nas

Image: Nas' Twitter

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here