Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
19 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Greatest rappers of all time
He is a Canadian rapper known for songs like Hotline Bling and One Dance
Drake
Image: Drake's Instagram
The American personality is often mentioned among the greatest rappers of all time. His well-known hits include Not Afraid, The Monster, and Rap of God
Eminem
Image: Eminem's Instagram
He is one of the world's best-selling music artists and has won 24 Grammy Awards
Kanye West
Image: IMDb
Often referred to as the Queen of Rap, her debut album, Pink Friday, topped the US Billboard 200 chart
Nicki Minaj
Image: Nicki Minaj's Instagram
Wayne's solo debut album, Tha Block Is Hot, was his solo breakthrough. He is regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation
Lil Wayne
Image: Lil Wayne l's Instagram
Jay-Z, the American rapper, was named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe in 2023
Jay- Z
Video: Jay- Z's Instagram
Known for an album titled The Invasion of Privacy, she is referred to as one of the most successful female rappers. She also appears on Love & Hip Hop: New York
Cardi B
Video: Cardi B's Instagram
With 17 Grammy Awards under his name, he is widely known as King Kendrick. He has garnered critical acclaim for his signature cadences
Kendrick Lamar
Image: Kendrick Lamar's Twitter
He is an American rapper whose first major-label album Get Rich or Die Tryin' was released to critical and commercial acclaim
50 Cent
Image: 50 Cent's Instagram
He is the son of jazz musician Olu Dara. His debut album is considered to be one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time
Nas
Image: Nas' Twitter
