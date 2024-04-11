Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

10 green flags when dating someone new 

When someone isn't triggering your attachment system, you're going to feel calmer and more present when you're apart and not preoccupied with the relationship

YOU DON'T THINK ABOUT THEM ALL DAY

Image Source: freepik

Hanging out feels natural, easy and peaceful, not full of tension. Remember, healthy relationships will feel good for your nervous system (calming). You won't feel like you're on edge

THERE'S NOT MUCH TENSION

Image Source: freepik

When you share your opinions, dreams, fears, when you call them out or say anything vulnerable, they hear what you're saying and don't dismiss, devalue or defend

THEY'RE OPEN, NOT DEFENSIVE

Image Source: freepik

Even if it's for something small. If you express any discomfort or hurt early on, they actually give you a real apology

THEY APOLOGIZE

Image Source: freepik

If you're making plans with them but you have a lot going on, they won't act out or take it personally that you actually have friends, family and other things in your life that need attention

Image Source: freepik

THEY DON'T TAKE IT PERSONALLY WHEN YOU'RE BUSY

You're not worried about what they'll think if you reveal certain things about yourself, you can share thoughts, opinions and more without worrying about their reactions

YOU FEEL SAFE SHOWING UP AS YOURSELF

Image Source: freepik

Notice how they talk about other people in their life. Positively? Negatively? When you say something nice about them, do they say "thanks" or brush it off?

THEY CAN TAKE A COMPLIMENT

Image Source: freepik

HOW THEY TREAT THEIR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Image Source: freepik

Do they ignore their calls or talk with them often? What do they do when they hang out with friends? This just says so much about a person and can be a huge green flag

THEY SAY "YES"

Image Source: freepik

When you suggest a date idea or something you want to try, they're open to it because you enjoy it, even if it's not their thing. Same if you want to talk about something - they're open to it, not shutting you down

They are willing to compromise and work through disagreements

They Compromise

Image Source: freepik

