10 green flags when dating someone new 

When someone isn't triggering your attachment system, you're going to feel calmer and more present when you're apart and not preoccupied with the relationship
YOU DON'T THINK ABOUT THEM ALL DAY
Hanging out feels natural, easy and peaceful, not full of tension. Remember, healthy relationships will feel good for your nervous system (calming). You won't feel like you're on edge
THERE'S NOT MUCH TENSION
When you share your opinions, dreams, fears, when you call them out or say anything vulnerable, they hear what you're saying and don't dismiss, devalue or defend
THEY'RE OPEN, NOT DEFENSIVE
Even if it's for something small. If you express any discomfort or hurt early on, they actually give you a real apology
THEY APOLOGIZE
If you're making plans with them but you have a lot going on, they won't act out or take it personally that you actually have friends, family and other things in your life that need attention
THEY DON'T TAKE IT PERSONALLY WHEN YOU'RE BUSY
You're not worried about what they'll think if you reveal certain things about yourself, you can share thoughts, opinions and more without worrying about their reactions
YOU FEEL SAFE SHOWING UP AS YOURSELF
Notice how they talk about other people in their life. Positively? Negatively? When you say something nice about them, do they say "thanks" or brush it off?
THEY CAN TAKE A COMPLIMENT
HOW THEY TREAT THEIR FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Do they ignore their calls or talk with them often? What do they do when they hang out with friends? This just says so much about a person and can be a huge green flag
THEY SAY "YES"
When you suggest a date idea or something you want to try, they're open to it because you enjoy it, even if it's not their thing. Same if you want to talk about something - they're open to it, not shutting you down
They are willing to compromise and work through disagreements