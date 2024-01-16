Heading 3

Jiya Surana

January 16, 2024

10 grilled cheese recipes to try

Cheddar cheese on buttered bread, grilled to perfection

Classic Grilled Cheese

Mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, and fresh basil leaves on Italian bread

Caprese Grilled Cheese

Sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado slices

Bacon and Avocado Grilled Cheese

Spread pesto on the bread, then add mozzarella or provolone cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

Cream cheese, sliced jalapenos, and cheddar cheese for a spicy kick

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

Brush your bread with garlic-infused butter, spread shredded mozzarella, and bake until golden 

Grilled Cheese Garlic Bread 

Add feta cheese, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes to your grilled cheese, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to your plate

Mediterranean Twist

Cheddar cheese, sliced bell peppers, red onions, and a drizzle of ranch dressing on multigrain bread

Veggie Ranch Grilled Cheese

Broccoli Cheddar Heaven

Mix steamed broccoli with sharp cheddar for a comforting and cheesy grilled sandwich

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, provolone cheese, and a sprinkle of Parmesan on sourdough bread

Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese

