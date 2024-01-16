Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 16, 2024
10 grilled cheese recipes to try
Cheddar cheese on buttered bread, grilled to perfection
Classic Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, and fresh basil leaves on Italian bread
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado slices
Bacon and Avocado Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spread pesto on the bread, then add mozzarella or provolone cheese
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cream cheese, sliced jalapenos, and cheddar cheese for a spicy kick
Image Source: Shutterstock
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Brush your bread with garlic-infused butter, spread shredded mozzarella, and bake until golden
Grilled Cheese Garlic Bread
Image Source: Shutterstock
Add feta cheese, olives, and sun-dried tomatoes to your grilled cheese, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to your plate
Mediterranean Twist
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cheddar cheese, sliced bell peppers, red onions, and a drizzle of ranch dressing on multigrain bread
Veggie Ranch Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
Broccoli Cheddar Heaven
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mix steamed broccoli with sharp cheddar for a comforting and cheesy grilled sandwich
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, provolone cheese, and a sprinkle of Parmesan on sourdough bread
Spinach and Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Image Source: Shutterstock
