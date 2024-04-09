Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 09, 2024
10 Gujarati desserts to try
Sweet, thickened milk flavored with cardamom, and dry fruits, perfect as a dessert after a tasty dinner
Basundi
Image Source: Freepik
Sweetened hung curd flavored with cardamom and saffron, a creamy and rich traditional Indian sweet enjoyed by all ages
Shrikhand
Image Source: Freepik
Square-shaped barfis made of gram flour, khoya, and cardamom, are a delightful sweet often prepared during festivals
Mohanthal
Image Source: Freepik
A Surat specialty made with fresh dough, milk, sugar, and rosewater, stuffed with sweet dates, is loved by all sweet lovers
Ghari
Image Source: Pexels
A sweet treat made from mango pulp flavored with saffron served with hot pooris, and dry moong dal, enjoyed best during summers
Image Source: Freepik
Aam ras
A rich and creamy Gujarati rice pudding dish made with basic ingredients like milk, rice, and sugar
Doodh Pak
Image Source: Freepik
A popular Gujarati sweet, is prepared with gram flour, ghee, and sugar, that quickly melts in your mouth
Magas
Image Source: Freepik
A delightful Gujarati sweet, made with wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, that makes it irresistible
Churma Ladoo
Image Source: Pexels
Gundar Pak
Image Source: Pexels
A traditional Gujarati delicacy, typically eaten during winter, is made with edible gum, nuts, and various herbs and spices
This must-try Gujarati sweet is served as a pancake with kheer, especially during the festive season
Malpua
Image Source: Freepik
