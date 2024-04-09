Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 09, 2024

10 Gujarati desserts to try

Sweet, thickened milk flavored with cardamom, and dry fruits, perfect as a dessert after a tasty dinner

Basundi

Image Source: Freepik

Sweetened hung curd flavored with cardamom and saffron, a creamy and rich traditional Indian sweet enjoyed by all ages

Shrikhand

Image Source: Freepik

Square-shaped barfis made of gram flour, khoya, and cardamom, are a delightful sweet often prepared during festivals

Mohanthal

Image Source: Freepik

A Surat specialty made with fresh dough, milk, sugar, and rosewater, stuffed with sweet dates, is loved by all sweet lovers

Ghari

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet treat made from mango pulp flavored with saffron served with hot pooris, and dry moong dal, enjoyed best during summers

Image Source: Freepik

Aam ras

A rich and creamy Gujarati rice pudding dish made with basic ingredients like milk, rice, and sugar

Doodh Pak

Image Source: Freepik

A popular Gujarati sweet, is prepared with gram flour, ghee, and sugar, that quickly melts in your mouth

Magas

Image Source: Freepik

A delightful Gujarati sweet, made with wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, that makes it irresistible

Churma Ladoo

Image Source: Pexels

Gundar Pak

Image Source: Pexels

A traditional Gujarati delicacy, typically eaten during winter, is made with edible gum, nuts, and various herbs and spices

This must-try Gujarati sweet is served as a pancake with kheer, especially during the festive season

Malpua

Image Source: Freepik

