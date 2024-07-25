Heading 3

10 Gujarati dinner dishes to try

A tangy and slightly sweet curry made with yogurt and gram flour, spiced with ginger, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves

 Gujarati Kadhi

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional mixed vegetable casserole made with vegetables like potatoes, eggplants, beans, and sweet potatoes, slow-cooked with a variety of spices

Undhiyu

Image Source: Freepik

Steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter, flavored with ginger, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves

Dhokla

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious and savory cake made from a mixture of rice, lentils, and vegetables, flavored with ginger, garlic, and green chilies, and baked until crispy 

Handvo

Image Source: Freepik

Thin and spiced flatbreads made from whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves, flavored with spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and sesame seeds

Thepla

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and spicy curry made with tomatoes, garnished with crispy sev, and flavored with garlic, green chilies, and a small amount of sugar

 Sev Tameta nu Shaak

Image Source: Freepik

Stuffed Bhindi (okra) cooked with a variety of spices, grated coconut, and peanuts

Bhindi Sambhariya

Image Source: Freepik

Colocasia leaves (Arbi patta) smeared with a spicy gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then shallow-fried to perfection

Patra

Image Source: Freepik

Smoky mashed eggplant dish flavored with garlic, green chilies, and a tempered with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves

 Ringan nu Olo

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting one-pot meal of spiced whole wheat flour dumplings cooked in a tangy and sweet lentil curry, garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice

 Dal Dhokli

Image Source: Freepik

