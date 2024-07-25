Heading 3
10 Gujarati dinner dishes to try
A tangy and slightly sweet curry made with yogurt and gram flour, spiced with ginger, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves
Gujarati Kadhi
A traditional mixed vegetable casserole made with vegetables like potatoes, eggplants, beans, and sweet potatoes, slow-cooked with a variety of spices
Undhiyu
Steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter, flavored with ginger, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves
Dhokla
A nutritious and savory cake made from a mixture of rice, lentils, and vegetables, flavored with ginger, garlic, and green chilies, and baked until crispy
Handvo
Thin and spiced flatbreads made from whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves, flavored with spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and sesame seeds
Thepla
A tangy and spicy curry made with tomatoes, garnished with crispy sev, and flavored with garlic, green chilies, and a small amount of sugar
Sev Tameta nu Shaak
Stuffed Bhindi (okra) cooked with a variety of spices, grated coconut, and peanuts
Bhindi Sambhariya
Colocasia leaves (Arbi patta) smeared with a spicy gram flour paste, rolled, steamed, and then shallow-fried to perfection
Patra
Smoky mashed eggplant dish flavored with garlic, green chilies, and a tempered with mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves
Ringan nu Olo
A comforting one-pot meal of spiced whole wheat flour dumplings cooked in a tangy and sweet lentil curry, garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice
Dal Dhokli
