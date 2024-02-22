Heading 3

10 Gulab Jamun fusion recipes

Blend Gulab Jamun with milk, vanilla ice cream, and a touch of cardamom to make a unique and indulgent milkshake

Gulab Jamun Milkshake

Use crushed Gulab Jamun as a base for a no-bake cheesecake. Top it with a layer of Gulab Jamun-flavored cream cheese mixture and let it set

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Create layers of crumbled Gulab Jamun, cake, and fresh fruits in a trifle dish. Repeat the layers and finish with a dollop of whipped cream

Gulab Jamun Trifle

Add finely chopped Gulab Jamun pieces to your pancake batter for a unique breakfast treat. Serve with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup

Gulab Jamun Pancakes

Fill tart shells with a layer of Rabri and top it with mini Gulab Jamuns for a fusion twist on traditional tarts

Gulab Jamun Rabri Tarts

Add scoop of icrecream between two halves of gulab jamun for a tasty and chilled dessert treat

Gulab Jamun sandwich icrecream 

Replace the traditional ladyfingers with Gulab Jamun in a classic Tiramisu recipe

Gulab Jamun Tiramisu

Serve Gulab Jamuns with a rich chocolate fondue. Melted chocolate, combined with the sweetness of Gulab Jamun, creates a delightful fusion

Chocolate Gulab Jamun Fondue

Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Sundae

Create a sundae by layering Gulab Jamun pieces with vanilla or rose-flavored ice cream. Top it with nuts, rose syrup, and whipped cream

Gulab Jamun Parfait

Layer Gulab Jamun with yogurt, granola, and fresh fruits to make a delicious and visually appealing parfait

