Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 Gulab Jamun fusion recipes
Blend Gulab Jamun with milk, vanilla ice cream, and a touch of cardamom to make a unique and indulgent milkshake
Gulab Jamun Milkshake
Use crushed Gulab Jamun as a base for a no-bake cheesecake. Top it with a layer of Gulab Jamun-flavored cream cheese mixture and let it set
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
Create layers of crumbled Gulab Jamun, cake, and fresh fruits in a trifle dish. Repeat the layers and finish with a dollop of whipped cream
Gulab Jamun Trifle
Add finely chopped Gulab Jamun pieces to your pancake batter for a unique breakfast treat. Serve with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup
Gulab Jamun Pancakes
Fill tart shells with a layer of Rabri and top it with mini Gulab Jamuns for a fusion twist on traditional tarts
Gulab Jamun Rabri Tarts
Add scoop of icrecream between two halves of gulab jamun for a tasty and chilled dessert treat
Gulab Jamun sandwich icrecream
Replace the traditional ladyfingers with Gulab Jamun in a classic Tiramisu recipe
Gulab Jamun Tiramisu
Serve Gulab Jamuns with a rich chocolate fondue. Melted chocolate, combined with the sweetness of Gulab Jamun, creates a delightful fusion
Chocolate Gulab Jamun Fondue
Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Sundae
Create a sundae by layering Gulab Jamun pieces with vanilla or rose-flavored ice cream. Top it with nuts, rose syrup, and whipped cream
Gulab Jamun Parfait
Layer Gulab Jamun with yogurt, granola, and fresh fruits to make a delicious and visually appealing parfait
