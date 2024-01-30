Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 30, 2024

10 Gut-wrenching signs he is using you

Partner's calls limited to night or boredom, short and self-focused could indicate he's using you for passing time

Calls when Convenient

 Image: Pexels

Says no to dates or avoidance suggests he’s a Red flag and not willing to invest time or effort in pleasing you

Refuse to go on a date

 Image: Pexels

If he's constantly unavailable on weekends, then it means he doesn’t care about you and potentially using you

Not available on Weekend 

 Image: Pexels

Rare replies to texts or calls, especially when not busy is a major red flag; might be using you without genuine interest

Communication Gap

 Image: Pexels

Consistent avoidance of serious conversations about the relationship's future is a sign of potential usage without commitment

Avoids Serious Talks

 Image: Pexels

No introduction to friends is a lack of integration into his social circle may indicate usage without seriousness

Haven’t introduced you to friends

 Image: Pexels

Affection restricted to private moments and acting friendly only outside is a possible sign of using you

Private Affection Only

 Image: Pexels

No sharing of personal information or twisting answers is a clear sign he might be using you without faithfulness

Limited Personal Sharing

 Image: freepik

If he rarely shows care, he may be using you for other reasons

Does not Pamper you

 Image: freepik

Consistently on the phone during quality time, indicates he's using your time together as a diversion

Always distracted on Phone 

 Image: freepik

