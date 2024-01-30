Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 30, 2024
10 Gut-wrenching signs he is using you
Partner's calls limited to night or boredom, short and self-focused could indicate he's using you for passing time
Calls when Convenient
Image: Pexels
Says no to dates or avoidance suggests he’s a Red flag and not willing to invest time or effort in pleasing you
Refuse to go on a date
Image: Pexels
If he's constantly unavailable on weekends, then it means he doesn’t care about you and potentially using you
Not available on Weekend
Image: Pexels
Rare replies to texts or calls, especially when not busy is a major red flag; might be using you without genuine interest
Communication Gap
Image: Pexels
Consistent avoidance of serious conversations about the relationship's future is a sign of potential usage without commitment
Avoids Serious Talks
Image: Pexels
No introduction to friends is a lack of integration into his social circle may indicate usage without seriousness
Haven’t introduced you to friends
Image: Pexels
Affection restricted to private moments and acting friendly only outside is a possible sign of using you
Private Affection Only
Image: Pexels
No sharing of personal information or twisting answers is a clear sign he might be using you without faithfulness
Limited Personal Sharing
Image: freepik
If he rarely shows care, he may be using you for other reasons
Does not Pamper you
Image: freepik
Consistently on the phone during quality time, indicates he's using your time together as a diversion
Always distracted on Phone
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.