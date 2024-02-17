Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 Habits for Healthy Skin
Consume foods rich in vitamin C, such as fruits and vegetables, to benefit your skin
Healthy Food
Image Source: Freepik
Before sleeping, cleanse your face to wash off all the dirt and dust your skin gathered throughout the day
Skin Cleansing
Image Source: Freepik
Daily moisturization is crucial to prevent the most exposed parts of your skin from getting dull and dry
Moisturize Your Skin
Image Source: Freepik
Protect your skin from UV rays and avoid getting tan by applying sunscreen regularly
Apply Sunscreen
Image Source: Freepik
High levels of stress can negatively impact your skin, leading to premature aging. Perform necessary exercises to reduce stress
Image Source: Freepik
Reduce Stress
Improve blood circulation by incorporating exercises or a daily walk into your routine for healthy-looking skin
Keep Body Moving
Image Source: Freepik
Adequate sleep hours enhance skin quality. Individuals with sleep issues often face skin problems like premature aging and puffiness
Get Enough Sleep
Image Source: Freepik
Remove your makeup before bedtime to allow your skin to breathe. Use a gentle scrub and cleanser for a thorough cleaning
Good Hygiene
Image Source: Freepik
Avoid Smoking
Image Source: Freepik
Regular smoking narrows blood vessels in the skin, resulting in dull, dry, and wrinkled skin
Use a mild exfoliator once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and promote skin renewal
Gentle Exfoliation
Image Source: Freepik
