Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 20, 2024

10 Habits of couples that last

They are affectionate even outside the bedroom

#1

They celebrate in their partner's accomplishments

#2

They say what they mean and mean what they say to each other

#3

They listen intently before replying

#4

They refuse to play the blame game

#5

They make daily sacrifices for each other

#6

They stand together and refuse to let outsiders call the shots

#7

#8

They keep dating and treat date night as a sacred ritual

#9

When they argue, their goal is to come to a consensus, not to "win"

They are intimate about everything

#10

