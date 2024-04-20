Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 20, 2024
10 Habits of couples that last
They are affectionate even outside the bedroom
#1
Image Source: freepik
They celebrate in their partner's accomplishments
#2
Image Source: freepik
They say what they mean and mean what they say to each other
#3
Image Source: freepik
They listen intently before replying
#4
Image Source: freepik
They refuse to play the blame game
Image Source: freepik
#5
They make daily sacrifices for each other
#6
Image Source: freepik
They stand together and refuse to let outsiders call the shots
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
They keep dating and treat date night as a sacred ritual
#9
Image Source: freepik
When they argue, their goal is to come to a consensus, not to "win"
They are intimate about everything
#10
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.