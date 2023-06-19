Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2023

10 Habits of truly intelligent people

people are busy growing their minds

They Don't Talk About Their Smartness Smart 

Image: Pexels 

 They want to experiment and solve problems. First, they struggle a little and try not to give up too soon

Image: Pexels 

Try To Figure Things Out Themselves

 They focus on what they want to know, not what they already know

They're Always Hunting For Knowledge

Image: Pexels

They look for connections between dissimilar things, read across fields and disciplines

Connect the dots

Image: Pexels 

Comfortable with conflicting ideas

Image: Pexels 

An intellectual person can hold two conflicting ideas in their head at the same time, finding ways to admire each one

Image: Pexels 

Don't get hung up on crumbs

They don't let the actions of others bother them, as long as it doesn't get in the way

They view failed experiments as valuable information that brings them closer to their goal

No problem with failure

Image: Pexels 

They simply explain complex things for anyone to understand

Don't try to sound smart

Image: Pexels 

They move slowly until they hit warp speed

Image: Pexels 

Intelligent people think about a problem before doing anything

Image: Pexels 

Some people are curious to know something which interests them

Asking a lot of questions

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here