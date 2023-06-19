Heading 3
Jiya Surana
JUNE 19, 2023
10 Habits of truly intelligent people
people are busy growing their minds
They Don't Talk About Their Smartness Smart
They want to experiment and solve problems. First, they struggle a little and try not to give up too soon
Try To Figure Things Out Themselves
They focus on what they want to know, not what they already know
They're Always Hunting For Knowledge
They look for connections between dissimilar things, read across fields and disciplines
Connect the dots
Comfortable with conflicting ideas
An intellectual person can hold two conflicting ideas in their head at the same time, finding ways to admire each one
Don't get hung up on crumbs
They don't let the actions of others bother them, as long as it doesn't get in the way
They view failed experiments as valuable information that brings them closer to their goal
No problem with failure
They simply explain complex things for anyone to understand
Don't try to sound smart
They move slowly until they hit warp speed
Intelligent people think about a problem before doing anything
Some people are curious to know something which interests them
Asking a lot of questions
