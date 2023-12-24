Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 24, 2023

10 habits of Unsuccessful People 

Unsuccessful individuals tend to stick with what they know, even if it’s not working. They resist change

Resist Change

Procrastination is a regular habit for them. They end up becoming more stressed and even fall into depression 

Procrastination 

People who struggle to advance in life often lack a clear vision or purpose 

No Clear Vision

Unsuccessful people often overlook the importance of self-improvement

No Self-improvement 

They often blame others for their failures 

Blame Game

They don't bother to take risks and follow a particular way of living 

 No Risk 

They often do self-pitying and curse God for all the problems they are facing rather than finding the solutions 

Self-Pitying 

They surround themselves with negativity and work with a negative attitude 

Negative Mindset 

They spend too much time enviously focusing on the accomplishments of others

Envying

They often have poor time management skills, because of which they are unable to accomplish much 

 Poor Time Management

