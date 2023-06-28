Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
10 Habits that age you faster
Taking stress affects your health and shows up on your face. Indulge in some meditation to keep yourself calm
Stress
Image: Pexels
A healthy diet including greens is required for healthy skin. Avoid Highly processed and oily foods
Image: Pexels
Junk food
Extreme alcohol consumption is unhealthy for the liver and skin. Reduce alcohol consumption to avoid aging
Alcohol Consumption
Image: Pexels
Smoking damages the skin causing dull skin and wrinkles which is the main reason for skin aging
Smoking
Image: Pexels
Hydration
Image: Pexels
Being dehydrated causes wrinkles and dry skin. Adequate consumption of water is necessary for glowing skin
Image: Pexels
UV rays
Being exposed to the harsh sun rays can cause skin aging. Avoid this by using a sunscreen
Using skincare products that don't suit skin tone may cause aging. It is necessary to follow the CTM routine and a sunscreen
Skincare routine
Image: Pexels
A sedentary lifestyle can make the person lazy and increase the chances of getting diseases due to low flexibility. Indulge in some exercise either in the early morning or maybe evening
Physical fitness
Image: Pexels
Negativity
Image: Pexels
Constantly having thoughts is not good for the brain. Try to be more optimistic
Image: Pexels
Lack of sleep causes dark circles and also affects health. A 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary
Sleep deprived
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.