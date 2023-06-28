Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

10 Habits that age you faster 

Taking stress affects your health and shows up on your face. Indulge in some meditation to keep yourself calm

Stress

Image: Pexels

A healthy diet including greens is required for healthy skin. Avoid Highly processed and oily foods

Image: Pexels

Junk food

Extreme alcohol consumption is unhealthy for the liver and skin. Reduce alcohol consumption to avoid aging

Alcohol Consumption

Image: Pexels

Smoking damages the skin causing dull skin and wrinkles which is the main reason for skin aging

Smoking

Image: Pexels

Hydration

Image: Pexels

Being dehydrated causes wrinkles and dry skin. Adequate consumption of water is necessary for glowing skin

Image: Pexels

UV rays

Being exposed to the harsh sun rays can cause skin aging. Avoid this by using a sunscreen

Using skincare products that don't suit skin tone may cause aging. It is necessary to follow the CTM routine and a sunscreen

Skincare routine

Image: Pexels

A sedentary lifestyle can make the person lazy and increase the chances of getting diseases due to low flexibility. Indulge in some exercise either in the early morning or maybe evening

Physical fitness

Image: Pexels

Negativity

Image: Pexels

Constantly having thoughts is not good for the brain. Try to be more optimistic

Image: Pexels

Lack of sleep causes dark circles and also affects health. A 7-8 hours of sleep is necessary

Sleep deprived

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here