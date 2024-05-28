Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
10 habits that make you underconfident
Letting other people's opinions dictate your decisions
#1
Image: Pexels
Feeling too sensitive and self-pitying
#2
Image: Pexels
Not keeping your promises to yourself
#3
Image: Pexels
Relying too much on others’ approval
#4
Image: Pexels
Constantly second-guessing your actions and doubting if you did the right thing
#5
Image: Pexels
Not accepting Compliments and feeling people are lying or just being sweet
#6
Image: Pexels
Too much Apologizing
#7
Image: Pexels
Staying in Toxic Relationships
#8
Image: Pexels
Gossiping about other people's lives always
#9
Image: Pexels
More active on social media rather than in person
#10
Image: Pexels
