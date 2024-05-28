Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

10 habits that make you underconfident

Letting other people's opinions dictate your decisions

#1

Feeling too sensitive and self-pitying 

#2

Not keeping your promises to yourself

#3

Relying too much on others’ approval

#4

Constantly second-guessing your actions and doubting if you did the right thing

#5

Not accepting Compliments and feeling people are lying or just being sweet

#6

Too much Apologizing

#7

Staying in Toxic Relationships

#8

Gossiping about other people's lives always 

#9

More active on social media rather than in person 

#10

