Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 26, 2023
10 habits that weaken the immune system
Cigarettes damage the lungs and make them vulnerable to infections
Smoking
Image : Pexels
Excessive alcohol suppresses the ability of white blood cells to multiply, reducing the immunity of our body
Image: Pexels
Excessive drinking
Sleep deprivation leads to development of diseases and also leads to hypertension
Sleep deprivation
Image: Pexels
Physical and emotional stress drains our immune system's ability to fight off bacteria and viruses
Stress
Image: Pexels
Excess junk food
Image: Pexels
Eating excessive junk food reduces the ability of white cells to kill germs, leading to reduction in immunity
Image: Pexels
Exercising too much
Too much physical strain on the body can make it more vulnerable to infections
Anxiety caused by loneliness has negative effects on the immune system leading to more stress
Being alone
Image: Pexels
Unnecessary and frequent use of medicines weakens the immune system to fight naturally
Overuse of medicines
Image: Pexels
Poor diet
Image: Pexels
Excessive sugar and processed foods can lead to reduction in the efficiency of the immune system
Image: Pexels
Poor hygiene leaves us more vulnerable to infections and therefore weakens the immune system
Lack of hygiene
