Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 26, 2023

10 habits that weaken the immune system

Cigarettes damage the lungs and make them vulnerable to infections

Smoking

Image : Pexels

Excessive alcohol suppresses the ability of white blood cells to multiply, reducing the immunity of our body

Image: Pexels 

Excessive drinking 

Sleep deprivation leads to development of diseases and also leads to hypertension

Sleep deprivation 

Image: Pexels

Physical and emotional stress drains our immune system's ability to fight off bacteria and viruses

Stress 

Image: Pexels 

Excess junk food 

Image: Pexels 

Eating excessive junk food reduces the ability of white cells to kill germs, leading to reduction in immunity

Image: Pexels 

Exercising too much 

Too much physical strain on the body can make it more vulnerable to infections

Anxiety caused by loneliness has negative effects on the immune system leading to more stress

Being alone 

Image: Pexels 

Unnecessary and frequent use of medicines weakens the immune system to fight naturally

Overuse of medicines 

Image: Pexels 

Poor diet 

Image: Pexels 

Excessive sugar and processed foods can lead to reduction in the efficiency of the immune system 

Image: Pexels 

Poor hygiene leaves us more vulnerable to infections and therefore weakens the immune system

Lack of hygiene 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here