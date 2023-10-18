Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 17, 2023

10 habits to avoid while studying

Delaying your study sessions can lead to stress and poor retention of information

Procrastination

Image Source: Pexels 

Minimize distractions like your phone, social media, or noisy environments

Distractions

Image Source: Pexels 

Focusing on multiple tasks at once can reduce your overall productivity

Multitasking

Image Source: Pexels 

Last-minute studying is less effective than consistent, spaced-out learning

Cramming

Image Source: Pexels 

Taking short, regular breaks can help maintain focus and prevent burnout

Lack of breaks

Image Source: Pexels 

Create a study schedule and stick to it to make the most of your time

Poor time management

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're stuck on a concept, don't hesitate to ask for help from a teacher or peer

Not seeking help

Image Source: Pexels 

Sit on a table, chair for correct posture and better concentration

Studying on your bed

Image Source: Pexels 

Ensure you get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise to support your studying

Neglecting self-care

Image Source: Pexels 

Regularly review previously learned material to reinforce your understanding

Not reviewing

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here