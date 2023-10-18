Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 17, 2023
10 habits to avoid while studying
Delaying your study sessions can lead to stress and poor retention of information
Procrastination
Image Source: Pexels
Minimize distractions like your phone, social media, or noisy environments
Distractions
Image Source: Pexels
Focusing on multiple tasks at once can reduce your overall productivity
Multitasking
Image Source: Pexels
Last-minute studying is less effective than consistent, spaced-out learning
Cramming
Image Source: Pexels
Taking short, regular breaks can help maintain focus and prevent burnout
Lack of breaks
Image Source: Pexels
Create a study schedule and stick to it to make the most of your time
Poor time management
Image Source: Pexels
If you're stuck on a concept, don't hesitate to ask for help from a teacher or peer
Not seeking help
Image Source: Pexels
Sit on a table, chair for correct posture and better concentration
Studying on your bed
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure you get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise to support your studying
Neglecting self-care
Image Source: Pexels
Regularly review previously learned material to reinforce your understanding
Not reviewing
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.