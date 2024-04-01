Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 01, 2024

10 Habits to Become a Green Citizen

Practice the three R's to minimize waste and conserve resources

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Image Source: Pexels

Turn off lights and appliances when not in use, and opt for energy-efficient products

Conserve Energy

Image Source: Pexels

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation to reduce carbon emissions

Use Sustainable Transportation

Image Source: Pexels

Look for items made from renewable materials and with minimal packaging

Choose Eco-Friendly Products

Image Source: Pexels

Fix leaks, take shorter showers, and use water-saving appliances to reduce water consumption

Conserve Water

Image Source: Pexels

Purchase locally grown and organic produce to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and support sustainable farming practices

Image Source: Pexels

Support Local and Organic Food

Avoid disposable items like plastic bags, bottles, and utensils by opting for reusable alternatives

Reduce Single-Use Plastics

Image Source: Pexels

Stay informed about environmental issues and share your knowledge to inspire others to take action

Educate Yourself and Others

Image Source: Pexels

Join community clean-up efforts, tree-planting events, or environmental advocacy groups

Volunteer for Environmental Causes

Image Source: Pexels

Support policies and initiatives that promote environmental sustainability at local, national, and global levels

Advocate for Change

