 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

10 Habits With a High Return on Life

Try to share something you've created publicly every day. Your brand and your skills will start to see compound growth over time

#1

Give a genuine compliment at least once per day

#2

If you love someone, tell them often. We never know how much time we have left

#3

Trim your to-do list down to the top 3 items each day. Bundle smaller tasks together

#4

Unfollow accounts that aren't adding value to your life. Do the same with toxic people

#5

Make sure during your breaks from your computer you aren't spent looking at your phone. Get away from the screens

#6

Plan fun events ahead of time. Having something you're looking forward to can be a powerful motivator

#7

Automate and batch simple daily choices. Making decisions constantly is exhausting

#8

Say "no" if it doesn't genuinely excite you

#9

Say something nice to yourself every day

#10

