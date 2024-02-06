Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
10 Habits With a High Return on Life
Try to share something you've created publicly every day. Your brand and your skills will start to see compound growth over time
#1
Give a genuine compliment at least once per day
#2
If you love someone, tell them often. We never know how much time we have left
#3
Trim your to-do list down to the top 3 items each day. Bundle smaller tasks together
#4
Unfollow accounts that aren't adding value to your life. Do the same with toxic people
#5
Make sure during your breaks from your computer you aren't spent looking at your phone. Get away from the screens
#6
Plan fun events ahead of time. Having something you're looking forward to can be a powerful motivator
#7
Automate and batch simple daily choices. Making decisions constantly is exhausting
#8
Say "no" if it doesn't genuinely excite you
#9
Say something nice to yourself every day
#10
