Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 hacks for
lint-free clothes

Just use the sticky side to pick up each piece of lint to score a fur-free outfit

Masking Tape

Image Source: Pexels

Putting your clothes in your washing machine inside-out will reduce lint 

Washing clothes inside out

Image Source: Pexels

Opt for quality fabrics: High-quality fabrics tend to shed less lint compared to lower-quality ones 

Clothes quality

Image Source: Pexels

Say goodbye to lint by adding a cup of vinegar to your clothes during the last rinse cycle

White vinegar

Image Source: Pexels

A single-blade razor is effective at removing lint from clothes—just be careful!

Image Source: Pexels

Use a razor

Dampen a clean dryer sheet and rub it gently on your lint-covered piece while blasting it with the cool setting from your hairdryer

Use a hair dryer

Image Source: Pexels

Try rubbing clothes with your pumice stone to remove the balls and take any flecks of lint with it

Pumice stone

Image Source: Pexels

Sprinkle some on your clothes and let it dry. You’ll notice that the lint will come off to some extent

Antistatic spray

Image Source: Pexels

Fabric softener

Image Source: Pexels

Toss a fabric softener sheet into the washing machine dryer and turn it on. It will keep clothes soft and smell great

Avoid excessive rubbing or friction, and store them in a clean and lint-free environment

Proper storage

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here