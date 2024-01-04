Heading 3
10 hacks for
lint-free clothes
Just use the sticky side to pick up each piece of lint to score a fur-free outfit
Masking Tape
Image Source: Pexels
Putting your clothes in your washing machine inside-out will reduce lint
Washing clothes inside out
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for quality fabrics: High-quality fabrics tend to shed less lint compared to lower-quality ones
Clothes quality
Image Source: Pexels
Say goodbye to lint by adding a cup of vinegar to your clothes during the last rinse cycle
White vinegar
Image Source: Pexels
A single-blade razor is effective at removing lint from clothes—just be careful!
Image Source: Pexels
Use a razor
Dampen a clean dryer sheet and rub it gently on your lint-covered piece while blasting it with the cool setting from your hairdryer
Use a hair dryer
Image Source: Pexels
Try rubbing clothes with your pumice stone to remove the balls and take any flecks of lint with it
Pumice stone
Image Source: Pexels
Sprinkle some on your clothes and let it dry. You’ll notice that the lint will come off to some extent
Antistatic spray
Image Source: Pexels
Fabric softener
Image Source: Pexels
Toss a fabric softener sheet into the washing machine dryer and turn it on. It will keep clothes soft and smell great
Avoid excessive rubbing or friction, and store them in a clean and lint-free environment
Proper storage
Image Source: Pexels
