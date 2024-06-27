Heading 3
10 Hair care myths to stop believing in
Over-brushing can damage your hair, making it weak. So choose to brush gently with a natural bristle brush
Brush 100 strokes a day
Trimming doesn’t make the hair grow faster instead it prevents split ends, keeping your hair healthy
Trimming makes hair grow
Shampooing cleanses your hair, but ensure that you avoid harsh shampoos that cause dryness
Frequent shampooing can cause damage
Dandruff is due to a fungus thriving on oily scalps, not dryness. Regular use of anti-dandruff shampoo helps keep your scalp clear
Dandruff is a sign of dryness
Oils can condition the hair but they don’t penetrate deeply enough to promote growth or reduce fall
Natural oil benefits the hair
Plucking doesn’t increase grey hair but can cause damage to the roots
Plucking grey hair results in more grey strands
Stick to a product that works for you unless your hair care needs change due to new treatments or environments
Keep changing your shampoo and conditioner
Clear hair absorbs color better. Wash them before coloring for better results
Color stays on dirty hair
Stress causes grey hair
Greying is due to cells stopping melanin production, not stress. There’s no scientific evidence linking stress to grey hair
Both air-drying and blow-drying can cause damage. For minimal harm use blow-drying on a low setting
Air drying is better than blow-dry
