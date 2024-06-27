Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 27, 2024

10 Hair care myths to stop believing in

Over-brushing can damage your hair, making it weak. So choose to brush gently with a natural bristle brush

Brush 100 strokes a day

Image Source: Freepik

Trimming doesn’t make the hair grow faster instead it prevents split ends, keeping your hair healthy

Trimming makes hair grow

Image Source: Freepik

Shampooing cleanses your hair, but ensure that you avoid harsh shampoos that cause dryness

Frequent shampooing can cause damage

Image Source: Freepik

Dandruff is due to a fungus thriving on oily scalps, not dryness. Regular use of anti-dandruff shampoo helps keep your scalp clear

Dandruff is a sign of dryness

Image Source: Freepik

Oils can condition the hair but they don’t penetrate deeply enough to promote growth or reduce fall

Image Source: Freepik

Natural oil benefits the hair

Plucking doesn’t increase grey hair but can cause damage to the roots

Plucking grey hair results in more grey strands

Image Source: Freepik

Stick to a product that works for you unless your hair care needs change due to new treatments or environments

Keep changing your shampoo and conditioner

Image Source: Freepik

Clear hair absorbs color better. Wash them before coloring for better results

Color stays on dirty hair

Image Source: Freepik

Stress causes grey hair

Image Source: Freepik

Greying is due to cells stopping melanin production, not stress. There’s no scientific evidence linking stress to grey hair

Both air-drying and blow-drying can cause damage. For minimal harm use blow-drying on a low setting 

Air drying is better than blow-dry

Image Source: Freepik

