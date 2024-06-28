Heading 3
june 28, 2024
10 Hair Care Tips For Summers
Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from the sun. It keeps your scalp moist and prevents tangling, especially if they’re colored
Cover Up
Image Source: Freepik
Opt for loose, comfortable hairstyles like messy braids to keep hair under control and reduce sun exposure
Loose styles
Image Source: Freepik
Washing too often strips natural oils. Try rinsing with water after beach or pool days, and use dry shampoo to manage oil
Wash less
Image Source: Freepik
Skip the blow dryer and flat iron, so let your hair air-dry to avoid additional heat damage and frizz
Reduce heat
Image Source: Freepik
Mix water, aloe vera juice, and avocado oil in a spray bottle for on-the-go moisture. You can also use Argan oil with water
Spritz & Seal
Image Source: Freepik
Rinse with diluted apple cider vinegar for a natural conditioner. You can use coconut oil or shea butter to de-frizz and moisture after washing
Image Source: Freepik
Always condition
If you have colored hair, rinse them with apple cider vinegar and water after swimming to prevent green discoloration. Also wet hair before swimming to reduce chlorine absorption
Heal swimming hair
Image Source: Freepik
Use coconut, olive, or avocado oil for a hot oil treatment. Apply from ends to roots after shampooing, then rinse and condition as usual
Rinse with hot oil
Image Source: Freepik
Use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush to untangle hair, especially when it’s wet gently
Wide-tooth comb
Image Source: Freepik
Beach look
Image Source: Freepik
Lightly run your hands through your hair after applying body sunscreen to add UV protection
