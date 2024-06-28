Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 Hair Care Tips For Summers

Wear a hat or scarf to protect your hair from the sun. It keeps your scalp moist and prevents tangling, especially if they’re colored

Cover Up

Image Source: Freepik

Opt for loose, comfortable hairstyles like messy braids to keep hair under control and reduce sun exposure

Loose styles

Image Source: Freepik

Washing too often strips natural oils. Try rinsing with water after beach or pool days, and use dry shampoo to manage oil

Wash less

Image Source: Freepik

Skip the blow dryer and flat iron, so let your hair air-dry to avoid additional heat damage and frizz

Reduce heat

Image Source: Freepik

Mix water, aloe vera juice, and avocado oil in a spray bottle for on-the-go moisture. You can also use Argan oil with water

Spritz & Seal

Image Source: Freepik

Rinse with diluted apple cider vinegar for a natural conditioner. You can use coconut oil or shea butter to de-frizz and moisture after washing

Image Source: Freepik

Always condition

If you have colored hair, rinse them with apple cider vinegar and water after swimming to prevent green discoloration. Also wet hair before swimming to reduce chlorine absorption

Heal swimming hair

Image Source: Freepik

Use coconut, olive, or avocado oil for a hot oil treatment. Apply from ends to roots after shampooing, then rinse and condition as usual

Rinse with hot oil

Image Source: Freepik

Use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush to untangle hair, especially when it’s wet gently

Wide-tooth comb

Image Source: Freepik

Beach look

Image Source: Freepik

Lightly run your hands through your hair after applying body sunscreen to add UV protection

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here