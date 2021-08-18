AUGUST 18, 2021
10 hair care tips for healthy hair
Hot oil champis work! Well, your grandma was right about this. Use pure coconut or bhringraj oil. Massage it over your scalp to stimulate hair growth
Keep your scalp clean. But that doesn’t mean that you wash your hair daily as it will rip off natural oil from your hair. Wash your hair twice a week
Guess what! The Chinese secret to flawless hair? Rice water! Spray it over your hair and wash it after a while
Trim it! Get your hair trimmed at least once in two months to remove split ends
Let your hair dry naturally. Blow drying your hair can make it dull and dry. Try using a blow dryer sparingly only when you have no time
Give your hair a protein dose. Crack two eggs in a bowl and beat it. Apply it over the scalp and length of the hair. Rinse it off after 10 minutes
Never use a brush on wet hair! as it breaks easily Use your fingers to detangle your hair gently
A good diet is the key to healthy hair. Take food rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Also, eat plenty of raw fruits and veggies
Don’t skip the conditioner after shampooing. It reinstates lost lipids and proteins in the hair
Lastly, never wash your hair with hot water. It can make it look lifeless and brittle
