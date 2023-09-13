Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

10 Hairstyles for Ganesh Chaturthi

Side braid is the most easy and beautiful hairstyle that perfectly goes with any traditional wear and is an ideal fit for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Side Braid

Image: Pexels 

Women with short hair can simply curl their hair to get an elegant look and be ready to welcome Bappa

Curls for Short Hair

Image: Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram


A messy low bun is the simplest yet stunning hairstyle that perfectly suits any traditional wear

Low Bun

Image: Pexels

Low ponytails are ideal for busy puja days. It is super easy to make and a gajra can make it look more stunning and Indian 

Low Ponytail

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Top Knot

Image: Pexels

A top knot can be simply created by coiling a high ponytail into a bun. It's a perfect hairstyle for traditional wear and will look great on this auspicious festival 

Fishtail braid is one of the most ravishing hairstyles for Ganpati. This hairstyle goes well with any traditional outfit, especially silk sarees

Fishtail Braid 

Image: Pexels

Braided buns are an ideal hairstyle for sarees. It can be created by simply tying braided hair into a knot

Braided Bun

Image: Alia Bhat’s Instagram

This hairstyle can be simply created by tying a Gajra to the bun. It looks best with sarees and perfectly fitted as a Ganpati hairstyle

Gajra Bun

Image: Pexels

A sleek bob is the best hairstyle for women with short hair. It is trendy and modern yet looks sophisticated and elegant. Hence it's an ideal hairstyle for short-haired women on Ganpati 

Sleek Bob

Image: Pexels 

This is the most common and beautiful hairstyle that is perfectly suited for traditional wear. To get this look simply put up your hair tresses on top and secure it with pins

Half Up Half Down

Image: Kajol’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here