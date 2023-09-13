Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
10 Hairstyles for Ganesh Chaturthi
Side braid is the most easy and beautiful hairstyle that perfectly goes with any traditional wear and is an ideal fit for Ganesh Chaturthi
The Side Braid
Image: Pexels
Women with short hair can simply curl their hair to get an elegant look and be ready to welcome Bappa
Curls for Short Hair
Image: Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram
A messy low bun is the simplest yet stunning hairstyle that perfectly suits any traditional wear
Low Bun
Image: Pexels
Low ponytails are ideal for busy puja days. It is super easy to make and a gajra can make it look more stunning and Indian
Low Ponytail
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Top Knot
Image: Pexels
A top knot can be simply created by coiling a high ponytail into a bun. It's a perfect hairstyle for traditional wear and will look great on this auspicious festival
Fishtail braid is one of the most ravishing hairstyles for Ganpati. This hairstyle goes well with any traditional outfit, especially silk sarees
Fishtail Braid
Image: Pexels
Braided buns are an ideal hairstyle for sarees. It can be created by simply tying braided hair into a knot
Braided Bun
Image: Alia Bhat’s Instagram
This hairstyle can be simply created by tying a Gajra to the bun. It looks best with sarees and perfectly fitted as a Ganpati hairstyle
Gajra Bun
Image: Pexels
A sleek bob is the best hairstyle for women with short hair. It is trendy and modern yet looks sophisticated and elegant. Hence it's an ideal hairstyle for short-haired women on Ganpati
Sleek Bob
Image: Pexels
This is the most common and beautiful hairstyle that is perfectly suited for traditional wear. To get this look simply put up your hair tresses on top and secure it with pins
Half Up Half Down
Image: Kajol’s Instagram
